The Good People Of North East Region Have Many Reasons To Be Proud of Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia As A Driver's Mate; He Will Surely Be A Better Driver

13.05.2024 LISTEN

The good people of our infant North East region, the possibility train is heading to the region for *Bawumia For President 2024* Regional Campaign Tour. The leader of the train is no other person than our respected son of the soil, *H. E. Alhaji Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia.* , the Presidential Candidate of the New Patriotic Party (NPP)

We have many reasons to be proud of Dr. Bawumia, not only because he is a son of the land but because of his unprecedented impact on the management of the country and on many lives across the country as a Driver's Mate. No wonder everywhere he goes, the people say Bawumia For President 2024.

Dr. Bawumia, the people of North East Region are proud of you, for you and your boss have given us a region called NORTH EAST REGION.

The King and Overlord of Mamprugu Kingdom and his chiefs and elders are proud of you because they no longer travel long distances to attend regional house of chiefs meetings.

The religious leaders are proud of you because you preach unity and religious tolerance rather than division and extremism.

The good people of the region and the youth are proud of you, Dr. Bawumia because;

1. the region can now boast of three completed standard Astro Turfs and counting.

2. the region now has five new judicial courts and bungalows for staffs

3. the region is proud to have the second Fire Academy and Training School in Ghana, located in Wungu

4. the region is more proud to have the Zipline Medical Drone Delivery Center in Vobsi.

5. the region can equally pride itself for the establishment of two Nursing and Midwifery Training Colleges, One in Kubori and other in Walewale. Walewale own is starting this year.

6. the region is also feeling the good town roads in Nalerigu, Gambaga and Walewale. Construction of other town roads in other major towns in the region are ongoing.

7. the region is also happy to tell you that your ambulances were received in good condition and are serving the people of the region

8. the region is happy for your initiative, dubbed Agenda 111. Four District Hospitals in the region are under construction. We have not also forgotten of the ongoing construction of the Ultramodern Hospital in Loagri

9. the region is appreciating the building of many offices across the region as a result of creation of the region

10. the region can not forget of the major water systems in Nalerigu, Gambaga, Walewale and other communities, you, Dr. Bawumia has provided.

11. the unprecedented establishment of new secondary schools across the region can not also go unnoticed, especially the Kpasenpke STEM Secondary School. One of it's kind.

12. the youth also appreciate the employment of backlog of unemployed graduates and youth into the security and other Sectors of the economy

13. the region is also proud of your bold efforts in digitalizing Ghana. With you, Dr. Bawumia as the next President of Ghana, we believe that Ghana will compete favorably with other advanced countries. Dr. Bawumia is taking Ghana to the promised land.

The good people of North East Region, we know that time and space wouldn't allow us to list all the unprecedented achievements Dr. Bawumia has brought to the region. I dare say we do not have any reason at all not to rally behind Dr. Bawumia For President 2024.

All these successes are chalked by Dr. Bawumia as a Driver's Mate and more development will come when the steer is handed over to him. Dr. Bawumia will do better as a Driver in 2025 and beyond.

Let's kindly come out in our numbers and warmly welcome Dr. Bawumia to the region tomorrow, *Monday, 13/05/2024* , for we have many reasons to proudly associate ourselves with him and give him a rousing welcome.

*Bawumia For President 2024*

It Is Possible In Shaa Allah

Thank you

Alhaji Salifu Hadara

A Patriot

Nalerigu/Gambaga Constituency

North East Region

[email protected]

12/05/2024