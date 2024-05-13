Hon. Joycelyn Tetteh supports Vakpo Senior High School Learning Resource Center with GH¢60,000

In a spirit of giving with a vision to empower people, the Member of Parliament for North Dayi Constituency, Hon. Joycelyn Tetteh has donated an amount of GH¢60,000.00 towards the establishment of a Learning Resource Centre at Vapko Senior High School.

The donation was geared towards getting the Learning Resources Centre functional to aid students in their learning.

A short but colourful donation ceremony was held on Saturday, May 11, 2024 at the School's Assembly Hall, which coincided with the climax of Student Representative Council (SRC) Week Celebrations themed, "Achieving Academic and Moral Excellence: The Role of Students".

The cash amount is expected to cover the purchases of the following items: Epson Projector EP-X06 (3600 Lumens), Universal Projector Mount, Projector Screen, Ubiquiti Unifi AC PRO Access Point, Ubiquiti Unifi WIFI 6 Long Range AP, CAT 6, 10 HP Elite Book, Haie 2.5HP Air Conditioner, Air Conditioner Hanger and switch, as well as labour and other ancillary costs.

Speaking at the function, Hon. Joycelyn Tetteh cautioned the students against lifestyles that would work against improved learning outcomes, emphasising the urgency for students to take their studies seriously while calling on the teaching staff to put in their maximum best.

The MP encouraged the students to take advantage of the Learning Resource Centre which would serve as a valuable resource needed in their training and preparation towards the WASSCE examinations.

The North Dayi MP rallied support for the National Democratic Congress (NDC), admonishing students that John Mahama and the NDC have educational policies that will help them perform better, underscoring the need for them "to vote out the NPP come December 7 polls."

She added, "Nana Addo/Bawumia government has destroyed the education sector and parents are now bearing the huge costs yet they always tout Free Education."

The Headmaster and the student leadership appreciated the efforts of their MP for her motherly love, support, unmatched investments and unrepentant interest in improving quality education in her locality, promising to make judicious use of the money to actualise the vision of the Learning Resource Centre of Vapko Senior High School.