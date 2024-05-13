Sam Korankye writes: Mother's Day message

Mothers’ day is one of the most important celebrations on the global calendar; and I take the opportunity to wish all women a happy mothers’ day. It is a celebration that has evolved from celebrating biological mothers to acknowledging womanhood and recognizing women who have made significant impact in the lives of individuals, communities, the nation and on the global stage. Therefore, to all women, young and old, great and small, I say Ayekooo!!!!!

Mothers’ day is a reminder that women matter, and it is most encouraging to see women given opportunities to excel in their chosen fields. Biblically, we see examples of great influential women such as Deborah, who was a wife, a prophetess and judge (Judges 4 and 5); Hulda, a prophetess who counselled kings (2 kings 22:13-20); and Queen Esther, who saved the Jews from total annihilation (the book of Esther). Ghana in recent times has made great strides in recognizing the talents and potentials of women and over the past two decades we have experienced three female Chief Justices, including the current, Her ladyship Justice Gertrude Torkornoo; a female Speaker of Parliament, Her Ladyship Justice Joyce Bamford-Addo, who was not just the first female Speaker in Ghana but also the West African sub-region; the premier University, University of Ghana’s current Vice Chancellor, Prof Nana Aba Appiah Amfo, is a woman; we have had two female Electoral Commissioners, etc. Women are rising up in Parliament, leading churches, creating industries and excelling in other hitherto male dominated areas. This is a sure sign and evidence that women are key players in every sphere of society. It was therefore gratifying when one of the leading political parties selected a woman as a running mate in the 2024 presidential elections and I congratulate the National Democratic Congress and the presidential aspirant, the former President John Dramani Mahama for this show of honour to womanhood by their selection of Professor Jane Naana Opoku Agyemang. I therefore urge all other political parties to emulate the NDC in this regard by nominating and appointing qualified and God fearing women into key governance positions, including to the ticket of the presidency in the forthcoming elections. Not only would this showcase Ghana on the global stage as a forward thinking nation, it would also break the glass ceiling for many young girls who need exemplary role models to push them forward to attain great heights.

While we acknowledge these achievements, we must not rest on our oars, more needs to be done to equalize the gender barometer by putting in positive systems and structures in both private and public sectors. Affirmative action is a must if we are to effectively eliminate systemic and cultural discrimination, remedy the past and prevent future occurrences of same. A quota system must be established to safeguard and grow the percentage female presence in the public and private sectors.

Again, while we celebrate the many positives associated with this day, we should also not overlook the plight of many many women who are caught up in abusive and degrading situations. Statistics show that violence against women remains unabated and domestic violence in particular continues to be a canker in many homes across the nation. This is most unfortunate in this generation of knowledge and enlightenment. I therefore take the opportunity to remind all men of this biblical mandate,

“Husbands, love your wives, just as Christ also loved the church and gave Himself for her…”

Eph 5:25 (NKJV)

I counsel all men to honour the women who support them to raise their families. We must follow the biblical mandate to love our wives as Christ loved the Church, to seek peace and to cherish the dignity and honour of womanhood.

Once again, I salute all the gallant women of Ghana. Continue to shine.

God bless you all.