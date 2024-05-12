Nana Kwabena Amakye celebrates Otumfuo Osei Tutu for his remarkable achievements

Nana Kwabena Amakye, the Asantefuohene of the Asanteman Association in New York

On behalf of the Asanteman Association of New York, I, Nana Kwabena Amakye, the Asantefuohene of the Asanteman Association in New York, wish to congratulate His Royal Majesty, Otumfuo Osei Tutu, the Asantehene, for his great achievements in the past 25 years of his reign. In the course of these 25 years, the Asantehene has spearheaded and accomplished the following successes:

Otumfuo’s education fund to support intelligent but poor students residing in Asanteman and regardless of tribal origin

Solved numerous chieftaincy disputes peacefully and fairly which has resulted in peace and stability throughout Asanteman

Helped maintain peace between political rivals which has enhanced democracy in Ghana

Secured a peaceful resolution of the long-standing chieftaincy dispute in the Dagbon area which had resulted in many unnecessary deaths.

Helped the country to secure international aid to support the economy

Led the effort to rehabilitate the Okomfo Anokye Hospital and provide the necessary diagnostic equipment to save lives.

Led the effort to rehabilitate and expand the Kumasi Airport, which was only recently renamed as Prempeh the 1st Airport.

Built a 2,000 seater auditorium at Manhyia to provide a more comfortable space for meetings, traditional observations and other cultural activities.

Numerous other projects not listed here.

His Royal Majesty has received numerous awards in recognition of his able leadership. The Asanteman Association of New York also wish His Royal Majesty, Otumfuo Osei Tutu the Asantehene, a healthy, long life, peace throughout Asanteman during his silver jubilee anniversary on the Golden Stool, "SIKA DWA KOFI", and ever after. We pray fervently to the Almighty God to grant him wisdom, strength, favor, and long life.

Signed:

Nana Kwabena Amakye

Asantefuohene of the Asanteman Association in New York