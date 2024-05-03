ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Death toll climbs as torrential rains contine to batter Kenya

By RFI
Kenya AFP - LUIS TATO
1 HOUR AGO LISTEN
AFP - LUIS TATO

Weeks of heavy rain and floods that have killed nearly 200 people continue to ravage parts of Kenya – causing landslides, destroying roads and forcing people from their homes. 

Kenya and its East African neighbours have been battered by monsoon downpours in recent weeks, compounded by the El Nino weather pattern.

Tanzania, Burundi and Uganda were hit hard – with the World Meteorological Organisation warning the current El Nino episode is one of the five strongest ever recorded.

El Nino is a naturally occurring climate pattern typically associated with increased heat worldwide, leading to drought in some parts of the world and heavy rains elsewhere.

Kenya's Interior Ministry said on Thursday that so far 188 people had been killed by the severe weather since March. Some 90 others were still missing, while at least 165,000 people have been displaced.

Risk of disease

Nearly 100 tourists were among people marooned after a river overflowed in Kenya's famed Maasai Mara wildlife reserve.

The area is reportedly inaccessible with bridges washed away – with around 50 camps in the reserve having been affected.

"Accessing the Mara is now a nightmare and the people stuck there are really worried, they don't have an exit route," administrator Stephen Nakola said, adding that waterborne diseases were likely to emerge. 

"I am worried that the situation could get worse because the rains are still on."

In the deadliest single incident in Kenya, dozens of villagers were killed when a dam burst on Monday near Mai Mahiu in the Rift Valley, about 60 kilometres north of the capital, Nairobi.

The Interior Ministry said 52 bodies had been recovered and 51 people were still missing.

'Unprepared'

President William Ruto said earlier this week he would deploy the military to evacuate those living in flood-prone areas.

Opposition politicians and lobby groups have accused Ruto's government of being unprepared and slow to respond to the crisis despite weather warnings, demanding that it declare the floods a national disaster.

"Kenya's government has a human rights obligation to prevent foreseeable harm from climate change and extreme weather events and to protect people when a disaster strikes," Human Rights Watch said Thursday.

The statement from the NGO said events such as flooding are "particularly threatening for marginalised and at-risk populations, including older people, people with disabilities, people in poverty, and rural populations".

The United States and Britain have issued travel warnings for Kenya, urging their nationals to be cautious amid the extreme weather.

Top Stories

10 minutes ago

Johnson Asiedu Nketia You will vomit what you’ve looted – Asiedu Nketia warns Akufo-Addo's appointees

14 minutes ago

Dumsor is well with us; Akufo-Addo peddled falsehood when he said it's over – Kwakye Ofosu Dumsor is well with us; Akufo-Addo peddled falsehood when he said it's over – Kw...

19 minutes ago

Security Analyst, Dr. Adam Bonaa Fatal shooting of policemen caused by proliferation of illicit firearms in the h...

21 minutes ago

Torrential rains have lashed much of East Africa, triggering flooding and landslides. By LUIS TATO AFP Kenya floods death toll tops 200 as cyclone approaches

21 minutes ago

Govt to commission Kumasi International Airport on May 10 Govt to commission Kumasi International Airport on May 10

50 minutes ago

Majority petitions Speaker Bagbin to urgently reconvene Parliament Majority petitions Speaker Bagbin to urgently reconvene Parliament

50 minutes ago

Ghana ranked 4th most stressful country for workers Ghana ranked 4th most stressful country for workers

50 minutes ago

Titus Glover angry over continuous encroachment of Tema, Sakumo Ramsar sites Titus Glover angry over continuous encroachment of Tema, Sakumo Ramsar sites

50 minutes ago

Appiatse: Aggrieved locals threaten to block usage of new homes Appiatse: Aggrieved locals threaten to ‘block’ usage of new homes

50 minutes ago

Cecilia Dapaah scandal: Investigative agencies colluded to prematurely end probe – NDC alleges Cecilia Dapaah scandal: Investigative agencies colluded to prematurely end probe...

Just in....
body-container-line