Zimbabwe commemorates the International Workers Day 01 May 2024

The Zimbabwe workers join the rest of the world in commemorating the International Proletariat Day. As we commemorate and celebrate the Workers' Day , the day continue to hold particular significance for the working class in Zimbabwe, especially in the context of economic challenges, sanctions, and unrelenting imperialist aggression over the past two decades.

Internationally, the workers are suffering war, exploitation and precarious labour. Workers' Day serves as a reminder of the importance of solidarity and unity among the working class. In the face of economic hardships, sanctions, blockades and external pressures, solidarity becomes crucial for workers to support each other, advocate for their rights, and resist exploitation. Workers cannot afford the luxury of being docile especially with the likelihood of world war 3 between the great powers of this world.

The world is on precipice of the World War 3. We are also witnessing the expansionist agenda of NATO against Russia and continued provocation of China by the USA. There is need for action by workers as more weapons are being shipped to Israel by western powers for genocidal agendas against the women and children in Palestine. Cuba has been suffocated for over 60 years and they deserve a long overdue support of the International Proletariat. They deserve more than solidarity. Workers internationally must stand up against Israel and support Iran’s right to defend itself to Israel aggression. Workers must push for the boycott, sanctions and divestment of the Zionist racist and apartheid occupation force of Israel.

The International Community, the UN and its entire surrogate agency have proved beyond any doubt to the whole world that they are toothless bulldogs and willing collaborators of capitalism. This offers a great opportunity for the world workers to organize and stand up against the great powers through a workers world revolution. We have nothing to lose but our chains. The world situation is dire to the level of catastrophic proportions.

This special day offers an opportunity to highlight the importance of workers' rights, social justice, and equitable distribution of resources. Socialists emphasize the need for fair wages, decent working conditions, and access to essential services such as healthcare and education, which are often threatened by economic sanctions and imperialist policies.

Workers internationally including those in Zimbabwe must continue to stand up against the imperialist diabolic machinations. Socialists view Workers' Day as a platform to resist imperialism and neo-colonialism, which they see as perpetuating exploitation, inequality, and dependency in Zimbabwe and other developing countries. Workers' struggles for economic sovereignty and self-determination are seen as integral to challenging imperialist domination and building a more just and equitable society. Zimbabwe on 18 April 2024 commemorated its political independence from the evil and insidious jaws of colonialism. That independence is under threat as Zimbabwe 20 years after Independence decided to embark on a land revolution to expropriate the land from few white people who own 85% of the arable land. Zimbabwe has received a backlash from western imperialism in order to reverse the land revolution. The Workers and the peasants must continue to stand resolute in defense of their land.

Workers' Day underscores the importance of economic empowerment and development for the working class. Socialists advocate for policies and initiatives that prioritize workers' rights, job creation, industrialization, and local production to reduce dependency on foreign imports and mitigate the impact of sanctions and external pressures.

Workers' Day provides an opportunity for the Zimbabwean working class to forge alliances and solidarity with workers in other countries facing similar challenges. Socialists emphasize the importance of international solidarity in confronting global capitalism, imperialism, and exploitation, and in building a more democratic and equitable world order.

Workers' Day serves as a reminder of the devastating impact of economic sanctions on the Zimbabwean working class. Sanctions, imposed by Western countries and international institutions, have contributed to economic hardships, job losses, and reduced living standards for workers. Socialists highlight the need to address the effects of economic sanctions and their disproportionate impact on the most vulnerable segments of society.

Workers' Day is an occasion to renew the struggle for economic justice and equitable distribution of wealth in Zimbabwe. Socialists advocate for policies that prioritize workers' rights, social welfare programs, and progressive taxation to address income inequality and poverty. They emphasize the need to challenge capitalist exploitation and build a socialist-oriented economy that prioritizes the needs of the working class.

Workers' Day is a time to celebrate the resilience and solidarity of the Zimbabwean working class in the face of adversity. Despite challenges such as unemployment, inflation, and economic instability. Workers' Day serves as an opportunity to articulate a vision for socialism as an alternative to capitalism and imperialism. Socialists advocate for a socialist society based on principles of equality, democracy, and social ownership of the means of production. They envision a society where workers collectively control their workplaces and resources’, ensuring that wealth is distributed equitably and all individuals have access to basic necessities and opportunities for fulfillment.

By Cde Mafa Kwanisai Mafa

