Be neutral and professional in upcoming general elections — NCCE to security agencies  

The National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE) has called on the security agencies to demonstrate a high sense of professionalism and neutrality in the upcoming general elections to maintain the prevailing peace.

The Commission said the neutrality and professionalism of the security agencies before, during, and after the 2024 general elections were essential to enhancing the peaceful coexistence that citizens enjoyed over the years.

Mr Wilberforce Zangina, North East Regional Director of the NCCE, made the call when he addressed immigration officers at Nalerigu, the capital of the North East Region, as part of the Commission's annual Constitution Week Celebration.

This year’s Constitution Week celebration is being held on the theme: “Together we can build Ghana, so get involved.”

Elaborating on the theme, Mr Zangina emphasised that nation building was a shared responsibility, and Ghana was looking up to all stakeholders in the election process, especially the security agencies that were mandated to protect lives and properties.

He admonished the security agencies to remain neutral and professional to ensure a free and fair election and called on the citizens to also get involved as the country prepared for the 2024 general elections on December 7.

The NCCE, under the 1992 Fourth Republican Constitution, is mandated to create and sustain within the society the awareness of the principles and objectives of the Constitution as the fundamental law for the people of Ghana.

To further this mandate, the Commission has since 2001 instituted an annual constitution week celebration spanning from April 28th to May 28th to educate the public to defend this Constitution against all forms of abuse and violations.

