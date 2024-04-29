Men-A-Thon Stage Play

29.04.2024 LISTEN

I nearly shielded away from writing concerning the most anticipated comedy stage play which will be in the hearts of many for a very very long time.

Our journey commenced in January, with sedulous planning from conception to scripting. Under the astute guidance of the director, Fred, the concept thrived. Though some days tested difficult, our collective effort persevered. Fatigue set in, acts faltered, and anxiety crept in, yet amidst it all, a steadfast belief in our ability to deliver never wavered.

The anticipation was palpable from day one, as our publicity efforts reached a fever pitch. From a whirlwind media tour to daily social media updates, the buzz was unmistakable. Friends reached out with calls and texts, showering us with their unwavering support and love.

Last night, the National Theatre, Folksplace, pulsated with laughter and glee. From the opening act to the final curtain call, the audience erupted into fits of laughter at every turn. The play delved into the captivating tale of Cecilia, a charming young woman adept at extracting money from men and leading a life of luxury. With wit and humour, Cecilia mentors other women in the art of "fishing" for men, weaving a comedic tapestry of intrigue and unexpected connections.

But as the plot thickens, a twist of fate ensues when Cecilia's schemes catch the attention of the authorities. Legal matters come to the forefront, thrusting Cecilia and her cohorts into the unforgiving glare of the courtroom. The juxtaposition of comedy and drama heightens as the characters confront the repercussions of their daring escapades.

It was undeniably a resounding success. A heartfelt thank you goes out to our audience, the talented cast, and the dedicated crew of Men-A-Thon. We are elated to have fulfilled our promises, proving that last night's excitement far surpassed the mere GHS 50 ticketing. Stay tuned for an abundance of future productions from KelvinWrites Productions.

"We came, we saw, we conquered."

By: Kelvin Akrong