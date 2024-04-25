NDC postpones Prof. Opoku-Agyemang entry tour to May

The Central Regional Wing of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) has announced the postponement of the entry tour for the party's running mate, Prof Naana Jane Opoku Agyeman, to May 2024.

This announcement follows the outdooring of Prof Opoku Agyeman.

A statement issued and signed by the Regional Communications Officer, Gabriella Tetteh, today, Thursday, 25 April 2024, expressed regret for any inconvenience caused by the change in schedule.

She assured that the exact details of the programme would be communicated well in advance of the rescheduled tour.

"We apologise for any inconvenience that this may have caused anyone," the statement added.

—classfmonline