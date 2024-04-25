ModernGhana logo
All my businesses have collapsed under Akufo-Addo — NDC Central regional chair

All my businesses have collapsed under Akufo-Addo — NDC Central regional chair
Central Regional Chairman of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Prof Richard Asiedu, has revealed his motivations for entering mainstream politics, citing the collapse of his businesses under the administration of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

In an interview on the Ghana Yensom morning show hosted by Kaayire Kwesi Apeau-Apreku on Thursday, April 25, 2024, Prof Asiedu disclosed that before his involvement in politics, he had been engaged in both local politics and business ventures.

However, since the ascent of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) led by President Akufo-Addo, he lamented the collapse of his businesses due to what he described as the detrimental politics of the administration.

Attributing the downfall of his businesses to what he termed as vindictive actions by the NPP, Prof Asiedu emphasised the adverse impact on the employees, who are fellow Ghanaians.

He criticised what he perceived as the NPP's favouritism towards certain party members, contrasting it with the inclusive nature of the NDC.

Regarding the selection of Prof Jane Opoku-Agyemang as the running mate to former President John Dramani Mahama, Prof Asiedu hailed her as a beacon of hope for the people of the Central Region, advocating increased voter turnout to support her candidacy and advance women's empowerment.

Expressing the NDC's determination to ensure a fair electoral process, Prof Asiedu warned against any attempts by the NPP to engage in vote padding under his leadership as the regional chairman, affirming his commitment to upholding transparency and integrity in the electoral process.

—classfmonline

