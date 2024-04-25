ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Plan to make BEST sole aggregator of Sentuo Oil Refinery will create market challenges — CBOD laments

Headlines Plan to make BEST sole aggregator of Sentuo Oil Refinery will create market challenges — CBOD laments
2 HOURS AGO LISTEN

The Ghana Chamber of Bulk Oil Distributors (CBOD) has expressed dismay at government plans that would see the Bulk Oil Storage and Transportation Company (BEST) as the sole aggregator of output from the newly established Sentuo Oil Refinery Limited.

In a statement dated April 25, CBOD said the proposal is "inconsistent with the deregulation policy that guides the activities of the petroleum downstream sector."

CBOD believes the plan will create "market challenges and deficiencies, which will in the medium- to long-term, inevitably cripple the downstream sector."

CBOD CEO Dr. Patrick Kwaku Ofori said: "This policy proposal not only contradicts government's mantra of fostering private sector involvement in the industry, but also undermines the petroleum deregulation policy efforts, which are working perfectly."

He added: "By sidelining Bulk Oil Import, Distribution and Export Companies (BIDECs), the government risks stifling competition and hindering the growth of a vibrant private sector within this essential industry."

CBOD argues the proposal risks creating a "monopolistic market which will negatively impact the downstream sector and the fuel-consuming public at large."

It notes that BEST already controls nearly 50% of the market through the gold-for-oil programme, and Sentuo's output represents 20% of domestic needs.

The association is urging government to reconsider and establish an open framework that encourages participation from BEST, BIDECs and other private stakeholders in the downstream oil sector.

425202421639-g40n1r5edx-img3084.jpeg

425202421640-8eu2xkjwvq-img3085.jpeg

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

News ReporterPage: IsaacDonkorDistinguished

Top Stories

5 hours ago

Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang Whoever participated in the plunder of the state must be held accountable – Jane...

5 hours ago

A vote for John and Jane is a vote to pull Ghana from the precipice of destruction, corruption – Nanaa Opoku Agyemang A vote for John and Jane is a vote to pull Ghana from the precipice of destructi...

5 hours ago

Ill repay your abiding confidence with loyalty, understanding and a devotion to duty — Prof Naana Jane to Mahama I’ll repay your abiding confidence with loyalty, understanding and a devotion to...

5 hours ago

Ghanaian broadcaster Serwaa Amihere ‘I’ve learnt deeply useful lessons for the future' — Serwaa Amihere breaks silen...

5 hours ago

Im sorry for the embarrassment – Serwaa Amihere apologises for leaked sex video I’m sorry for the embarrassment – Serwaa Amihere apologises for leaked sex video

5 hours ago

Dumsor: Matthew Opoku Prempeh not in charge of Energy sector – Minority Dumsor: Matthew Opoku Prempeh not in charge of Energy sector – Minority

5 hours ago

Adu Boahens murder: Police arrest house help who was in possession of deceaseds personal items Adu Boahen’s murder: Police arrest house help who was in possession of deceased’...

5 hours ago

Akufo-Addo nominates Felicia Attipoe as Tema West MCE Akufo-Addo nominates Felicia Attipoe as Tema West MCE

5 hours ago

Election 2024: I can't have someone I defeated twice as my successor – Akufo-Addo Election 2024: I can't have someone I defeated twice as my successor – Akufo-Add...

Just in....
body-container-line