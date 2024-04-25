2024 elections: I can't have the man I removed from office as my successor — Akufo-Addo

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has reiterated his firm belief that he wouldn't hand over the presidency to former President John Mahama, the 2024 NDC flagbearer.

He said he is would hand over power to his vice president Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia who is the NPP’s flagbear for the 2024 polls.

Speaking to Wa Naa, the paramount chief of Wa in the Upper West region, the president implied that custom demands another person other than the one-time President take over from him.

“Before the election is held, I am going to come here and pay my proper goodbye to you and thank you for the cooperation that I received from you when I was president. God willing, when I come, I will come with the man who is going to be my successor. Wa Naa, you know that the man I removed from the seat, I cannot have him as my successor and as a traditional ruler, you understand what I am saying,” he said

The President, however, pledged his commitment to ensuring peace before, during and after the December polls.

“Our country is known as the pacesetter for democratic government across the entire continent of Africa. I want to assure you that this year we are going to maintain that reputation. But I need your support and cooperation.

“I want us to work together to make sure that the peace and stability of our country is maintained all through the electioneering period and after”.

The durbar was for the president to pay homage to the chiefs as part of his one-day working visit to the Upper West region where he commissioned a 15 MW solar power plant at Kaleo.

Former President Mahama who succeeded his late boss Professor Atta Mills in 2012 was defeated in his reelection bid in 2016 polls and again in 2020.