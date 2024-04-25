Seasoned journalist Kwesi Pratt Jnr. has voiced his concerns regarding the reluctance of the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) amidst growing demands for the provision of a load-shedding timetable by the public.

Despite facing criticism over frequent power cuts, the ECG has been hesitant to release a schedule to assist citizens plan their daily routine.

During a discussion on Peace FM's "Kokrokoo" morning show, Kwesi Pratt expressed dismay at the government's handling of the situation.

"Why? What harm would it cause to provide us with a timetable?" he questioned.

He insisted, "Give us a timetable; this is a minimum demand.”