I won't ever say I was a mere driver’s mate' — Prof. Opoku-Agyemang

I won't ever say I was a mere drivers mate' — Prof. Opoku-Agyemang
Professor Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang has said she will never declare herself a mere driver's mate should former President John Mahama win the December presidential election with her as his running mate and things become difficult.

Instead, she promised to fully share with her flagbearer, the responsibility of running the country.

“I will share in our collective successes and share responsibility for our setbacks if any", the former education minister said at an event to officially introduce her to Ghanaians as Mr Mahama's running mate on the ticket of the main opposition National Democratic Congress.

"And at the time of reckoning, Your Excellency John Mahama, I will not, in the advancement of self-serving ambition, declare to the whole world that I was only the driver’s mate,” she vowed.

She noted that the next coming election "is not only about bringing the NDC back to power, which is indispensable in our current circumstances".

“The elections ahead and winning them is about winning elections for a purpose", Prof Opoku-Agyemang noted, adding: "The purpose is the opportunity to heal our country again.

It is about the opportunity to pull Ghana back from the precipice of destruction, of normalising corruption, of incomprehensible greed and from deep despair.”

“It is to work towards a Ghana where citizens have confidence and hope and are determined to regain their independence of thought and of agenda", Prof Opoku-Agyemang continued.

She urged: "We must work towards a Ghana that at the very least, can feed itself; where the law truly works; where there is shared prosperity; where democracy has not become a fluke; where people are not abused and where the basic necessities of life are not denied the majority or eventually, anyone".

She said: “It is a chance to work hard towards a country where citizens do not feel disrespected, are not intimidated, ignored because of the way they vote or the language they speak".

In addition, Prof Opoku-Agyemang explained: "The victory we seek as a party is to invite everyone to the onerous task of rebuilding a broken Ghana, of restoring hope, in a manner that the NDC is capable of doing by their history and achievements.

