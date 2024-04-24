Supreme Court clears way for dual citizens to hold key public positions

The Supreme Court has declared sections of the Citizenship Act unconstitutional in a landmark ruling.

This decision allows individuals with dual citizenship to hold key positions such as Chief Justice, Commissioner of the Value Added Tax Service, Director-General of the Prisons Service, Chief Fire Officer, Chief Director of a Ministry or a rank of Colonel in the army, or other security services.

The decision, delivered in the case of Francis Osei-Bonsu v The Attorney General, upholds all the plaintiff's reliefs.

Represented by Bright Okyere-Adjekum Esq., the plaintiff successfully argued that the sections in question violated Article 289(2) of the 1992 Constitution.

This ruling effectively opens the door for dual citizens to serve in critical roles within the government and security services.