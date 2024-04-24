ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Supreme Court clears way for dual citizens to hold key public positions

Headlines Supreme Court clears way for dual citizens to hold key public positions
2 HOURS AGO LISTEN

The Supreme Court has declared sections of the Citizenship Act unconstitutional in a landmark ruling.

This decision allows individuals with dual citizenship to hold key positions such as Chief Justice, Commissioner of the Value Added Tax Service, Director-General of the Prisons Service, Chief Fire Officer, Chief Director of a Ministry or a rank of Colonel in the army, or other security services.

The decision, delivered in the case of Francis Osei-Bonsu v The Attorney General, upholds all the plaintiff's reliefs.

Represented by Bright Okyere-Adjekum Esq., the plaintiff successfully argued that the sections in question violated Article 289(2) of the 1992 Constitution.

This ruling effectively opens the door for dual citizens to serve in critical roles within the government and security services.

Top Stories

1 hour ago

Akufo-Addo spotted ordering chiefs to stand for his handshake Akufo-Addo spotted ordering chiefs to stand for his handshake

1 hour ago

Akufo-Addo disrespects every chief in Ghana except Okyenhene —NDC Communicator Akufo-Addo ‘disrespects’ every chief in Ghana except Okyenhene — NDC Communicato...

2 hours ago

Supreme Court clears way for dual citizens to hold key public positions Supreme Court clears way for dual citizens to hold key public positions

2 hours ago

Be transparent, dont suppress the truth – Prof. Opoku-Agyemang to Jean Mensa Be transparent, don’t suppress the truth – Prof. Opoku-Agyemang to Jean Mensa

2 hours ago

I wont tell the world I was only a drivers mate during challenges – Prof Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang ‘I won’t tell the world I was only a driver’s mate during challenges’ – Prof Jan...

2 hours ago

Well prosecute corrupt officials of Akufo-Addos govt – Prof Jane Naana We’ll prosecute corrupt officials of Akufo-Addo’s govt – Prof Jane Naana

2 hours ago

Full text Acceptance speech by Prof Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang as 2024 NDC Running Mate [Full text] Acceptance speech by Prof Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang as 2024 NDC Runn...

2 hours ago

Election 2024: Dont be complacent, we havent won yet – Asiedu Nketia cautions NDC members Election 2024: Don’t be complacent, we haven’t won yet – Asiedu Nketia cautions ...

2 hours ago

Election 2024: Stop fighting over positions in Mahamas next govt – Asiedu Nketiah tells NDC members Election 2024: Stop fighting over positions in Mahama’s next govt – Asiedu Nketi...

2 hours ago

Prof Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang will restore dignity of vice presidency – Fifi Kwetey Prof Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang will restore dignity of vice presidency – Fifi Kw...

Just in....
body-container-line