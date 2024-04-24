Nation builder Mahama will deliver on his promise of a 24-hour economy for the benefit of the youth – Prof Jane Naana

Prof. Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang, 2024 running mate to the flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) has urged Ghanaians to trust John Dramani Mahama to deliver his promise of implementing a 24-hour economy when he becomes President again.

The former Minister of Education was officially outdoored as the 2024 running mate to John Dramani Mahama on Wednesday, April 24.

Delivering a speech at the event held at UPSA, Accra, Prof. Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang said although the flagbearer of the NDC is not an economist, he will deliver to make Ghana’s economy stronger.

She said through the 24-hour economy, the next NDC government will prioritise equipping the youth with skills to ensure they benefit from the policy.

“The nation-builder John Dramani Mahama will deliver this economic module. He thinks through what he does, he is confident enough to amend his views, and does not rush with decisions that has an effect on others.

“A 24-hour economy will demand that we pay special attention to skills training and that is why we are serious about continuing with critical reforms with TVET to ensure we equip our youth with skills necessary for a thriving economy,” Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang.

Speaking at the event, NDC flagbearer John Dramani Mahama argued that his choice of running mate is evidence of his commitment to building the Ghana everyone wants.

“If there is any evidence of my commitment to building the Ghana we want, it is in the choice of Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang,” John Dramani Mahama said.