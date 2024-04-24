ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Amnesty denounces 'ongoing erosion' of human rights in France

By RFI
Human Rights AFP - DIMITAR DILKOFF
1 HOUR AGO LISTEN
AFP - DIMITAR DILKOFF

French authorities in 2023 imposed excessive and illegitimate restrictions on people's right to demonstrate, the rights group Amnesty International said in a report published Wednesday.  

It pointed in particular to clampdowns on protests that saw arrests and the use of force during rallies against issues such as the government's unpopular pensions reform, plans to build “mega-basin” water reservoirs in rural France, and the war in Gaza. 

Amnesty's 2023 annual report accuses the government of systemic racism and discrimination, as well as stifling civil liberties.  

"French authorities repeatedly imposed excessive, disproportionate, and illegitimate restrictions on the right to demonstrate," the report said.

“In October, the Minister of the Interior sent a message to police prefects asking them to ban any demonstration organised in solidarity with Palestine, which constituted a disproportionate and discriminatory attack on the right to peaceful assembly,” the report said.

'Racial profiling'

Restrictions on protests, it added, were taking place alongside persistent racial profiling and discrimination against religious minorities.

Muslim women and individuals perceived as black or Arab were identified as particular targets. 

Amnesty denounced what it said were aggressive policing tactics including the arbitrary confiscation of protest equipment and the dispersion of gatherings through the use of force, including indiscriminate baton charges. 

The government, it added, had failed to address racism within law enforcement agencies. 

"French authorities have failed to acknowledge the systemic nature of racial profiling, discrimination against religious minorities, and excessive use of force during protests," said Nathalie Godard, director of action at Amnesty France. 

The report also raises concerns about the erosion of civil liberties, citing the introduction of AI-powered surveillance and vague laws on terrorism propaganda, which it said risked infringing on freedom of expression. 

Top Stories

21 minutes ago

Reintroduce Fiscal Responsibility Act to tackle election budget overrun — Osafo Maafo Reintroduce Fiscal Responsibility Act to tackle election budget overrun — Osafo ...

21 minutes ago

Flooding: Obey weather warnings – NADMO to general public Flooding: Obey weather warnings – NADMO to general public

28 minutes ago

Fifi Kwetey Fire in NDC over boycott of Ejisu by-election

28 minutes ago

NDC to outdoor Prof Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang as running mate today NDC to outdoor Prof Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang as running mate today

28 minutes ago

Ejisu: CPP seeks injunction to stop April 30 by-election Ejisu: CPP seeks injunction to stop April 30 by-election

28 minutes ago

Dismiss ECG, GWCL, GACL bosses over losses – United Voices for Change tells govt Dismiss ECG, GWCL, GACL bosses over losses – United Voices for Change tells gov’...

28 minutes ago

Submit 2023 audited financial statements by May – Akufo-Addo order SOEs Submit 2023 audited financial statements by May – Akufo-Addo order SOEs

28 minutes ago

Current power outages purely due to mismanagement – Minority Current power outages purely due to mismanagement – Minority

28 minutes ago

ECG hoists red flag to fight Ashanti Regional Minister over arrest of General Manager ECG hoists red flag to fight Ashanti Regional Minister over arrest of General Ma...

52 minutes ago

Economist Prof. Lord Mensah Mahama’s 24hr economy will help stabilise the cedi; it’s the best sellable polic...

Just in....
body-container-line