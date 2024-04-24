ModernGhana logo
GLOMEF holds fun games for adolescents

GLOMEF holds fun games for adolescents
Global Media Foundation (GLOMEF), a human rights and media advocacy organisation, has organised the first annual fun games under the Resilient City for Adolescent project at the Sunyani Senior High School.

As part of the project, which is being implemented under Fondation Botnar through Ecorys funded project, Sunyani has been demarcated into 19 constituencies with each of them being represented by a Member of Parliament.

About 200 adolescents drawn from these constituencies in Sunyani participated in various sporting disciplines such as athletics, tag of war, sack race, lime and spoon race, volleyball, dancing and eating competitions.

“This intervention is basically to empower adolescents to become active citizens who contribute to decision making and have a voice in developing the intermediary cities in Sunyani”, Edward Ayabilah, a senior official of GLOMEF, told our correspondent in an interview during the games.

He added that: “It’s a three-year project and the games will be organised annually within the project implementation period and the purpose is to mobilise adolescents and provide them with the enabling environment to promote their health and physical wellbeing.”

He described the games as very effective and inspiring as the participants interacted and networked among themselves, saying: “that is a major purpose of this project.”

Emmanuel Sarkodie, Project Coordinator of GLOMEF was impressed about the display of talents in the various sporting disciplines by the adolescents and implored the participating children to take their studies seriously to become responsible citizens in future.

Richard Kofi Boahen
Richard Kofi Boahen

Bono, Bono East and Ahafo CorrespondentPage: RichardBoahen

