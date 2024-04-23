NPP prioritizing politics over power crisis solution — PR Strategist

The ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) government has been accused of prioritizing political gains over finding a solution to the ongoing electricity outages, popularly called 'dumsor'.

This is according to public relations strategist and opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) member Joshua Anoumou Agbenu.

In a Facebook post on Tuesday, April 23, Agbenu criticized the government's handling of the power crisis.

"Clearly, this is leadership running away from responsibility and, again, choosing political party score points over a national good. How patriotic! Patriotic responsibility is owning up to error, crisis or fault and promising a better comeback," Agbenu wrote.

He said the government is attempting to dodge responsibility for the crisis by refusing to acknowledge it as 'dumsor' and introduce a timetable for scheduled blackouts.

"Away from that, creating a timetable for the power crisis is another evidential reference to energy crisis and, ultimately, poor managerial skills of its leadership," the PR strategist stated.

Agbenu argued that Ghanaians are suffering severe negative consequences due to the unstable power supply but the government appears more focused on political point-scoring than finding solutions.

He listed higher fuel costs for individuals and businesses, damage to electrical appliances, loss of productivity, risk of disease outbreaks, and deaths in under-resourced health facilities as some of the impacts.

"Government has no sufficient reason to hang taxpayers in an energy crisis with severe manifest and latent effects," Agbenu asserted, calling on the NPP to "act now" and end "dumsor" to avoid causing irreparable harm.