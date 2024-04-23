Mahama should stop hiding Sedina Tamakloe and produce her to serve her jail term - Kwesi Botchway Jnr

National Communications team member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Kwesi Botchway Jnr claims former President John Mahama knows the whereabouts of former Chief Executive Officer of Microfinance and Small Loans Centre (MASLOC), Sedina Christine Tamakloe Attionu.

According to Kwesi Botchway Jnr, the former president supervised thievery and corruption under his administration.

He noted that the former President failed to exercise the necessary supervision during Sedinam Tamakloe’s tenure as MASLOC Boss.

“It is an unfortunate situation, it depicts the kind of opposition NDC. I think what Sedina Tamakloe did is very bad for us as a nation to steal Ghc90m which belongs to the taxpayers and ordinary Ghanaians. It is unacceptable to steal this kind of money because God may not forgive her,” Kwesi Botchway Jnr told Joy Prime.

“When the state gives you money to assist people who are in distress you don’t use it for your personal gains. For all that is happening now I blame John Mahama because he appointed her and failed to apply the necessary supervisory role because he supports all her corrupt activities. We all know that MASLOC works under the office of the President so Ghanaians must mount pressure on former President Mahama to produce Sedinam Tamakloe for her to be jailed to serve us a deterrent to others,” he added.

Former Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Microfinance and Small Loans Centre (MASLOC, Sedina Tamakloe, has been sentenced to 10 years in prison with hard labour.

Also, the former Chief Operating Officer, Daniel Axim, received a five-year sentence in hard labour.

Both individuals were convicted on 78 counts, including causing financial loss to the state, theft, conspiracy to steal, money laundering, and violating public procurement laws.