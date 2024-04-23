ModernGhana logo
23.04.2024

Call by Nana Amoasi of IES for Energy Minister to be removed borne out of ignorance – Kofi Abrefa Afena

Richard Obeng Bediako
A spokesperson for the Energy Minister, Kofi Abrefa Afena has described call by Executive Director of the Institute of Energy Security, Nana Amoasi for Energy Minister, Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh to be removed as one that is borne out of ignorance.

According to Kofi Abrefa Afena, it is not true that the Minister is out of touch with the realities.

“Dr. Prempeh is not the talk too much type but believes in results. Nana Amoasi has no idea the sleepless nights of the Minister aimed at addressing the current challenges,” Abrefa said.

Kofi Abrefa contends that the current challenges are being resolved and soon the results will be visible for all to see.

He says the matter needs swift intervention but "I struggle to appreciate the logic in Amoasi’s position of removing the minister."

"When Kwabena Donkor resigned over the pervasive Dumsor under John Mahama, did it necessarily solve the matter? Amoasi should get serious. It is all about solutions. Dr. Prempeh continues to work with the technical people to find amicable solutions,” he added.

The spokesperson reiterated the Minister’s quest for forbearance from the Ghanaian people as stakeholders continue to work assiduously to solve the temporary challenges.

