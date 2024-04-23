'Obiara b3didi' — Manhyia South NPP Chairman fights for resourcing of NPP grassroot

23.04.2024 LISTEN

NPP Chairman for Manhyia South Constituency, Richard Adjei Mensah Ofori Atta is strongly lobbying for the resourcing of the grassroot of the Elephant party.

He believes that equipping them, especially the youth base of the party with the needed financial support and other logistics will amplify their energy to give out their best in all campaign activities for the victory of NPP come 2024 December 7th elections.

Addressing a gathering of party youth at Manhyia South Constituency last Saturday, Ofori Atta a.k.a "Tom Tom" charged that "if you have something, give a part of it to your party brother."

He added, "Let him know that he is in waiting and that his time will come. Do what you can do for your brother today and assure him of honoring your promise tomorrow if you can honour it today.

"Doing that will tell him you are a truthful and dependable politician and he will not hesitate to carry out any assignment you give him."

Tim Tom reiterated to ensure that the grassroot get what they need. He said, "Obiara b3didi" to wit "everyone will eat."

He therefore challenged the NPP National Youth Organiser, Salam Mustapha to see to it that the youth of the party are given what they deserve.

"The moment our needs are provided, we will have no excuse for not maximizing the votes of the party," he emphasised.