April 23: Cedi sells at GHS13.66 to $1, GHS13.07 on BoG interbank

The Ghanaian cedi has depreciated against the US dollar, declining by 2 pesewas on both the buying and selling exchange rates, respectively.

The buying rate is now GHS13.15, while the selling rate is also being offered at GHS13.66 on Tuesday, April 23, 2024.

This is based on data provided by Cedirates.com, a well-known Ghanaian website for currency and fuel updates.

The Cedi is trading at GHS13.06 purchasing and GHS13.07 to selling prices at interbank rates.

Some prominent currency bureaus, namely AfriSwap and Albrim, are currently purchasing for GHS13.60 and GHS13.50, respectively, and selling at GHS13.95 and GHS14.

In comparison to our last post on Monday, the Cedi maintained value on both selling and buying prices at Albrim and AfriSwap against the US dollar.

In comparison to the rates on Monday, the British Pound Sterling has maintained value on the buying rates and declined by 2 pesewas on the selling rates against the Cedi.

The buying rate and selling rate of the British Pound Sterling are, on average, GHS16.25 and GHS16.99, respectively.

The Euro has also climbed by 6 pesewas in selling value and by 6 pesewas in buying value against the cedi.

The purchasing and selling rates for the euro are GHS13.95 and GHS14.63, respectively.

The selling price of the pound sterling on the Bank of Ghana interbank market is GHS16.12, 5 pesewas decline from the rates on Monday.

The euro is currently selling at GHS13.91 on the interbank market, 1 pesewa increment from the rates on Monday.

Through LemFi and Afriex, people can send money to Ghana from the US or the UK at GHS13.05 and GHS13.01, respectively, for each dollar.

The two sites are offering buying rates of GHS16.60 and GHS16.39 for the British Pound, respectively.

The only one of the two that updated euro rates on Friday, Afriex, is selling GHS14.02 for €1.

For those who will be renewing their Netflix, Spotify or Apple Music subscriptions through Visa and Mastercard, the two payment processors are offering a US dollar for GHS14.47 and GHS14.45, respectively.