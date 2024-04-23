Renaming Ho Technical University after Ephraim Amu is illegal – Minority slams govt

Minority in Parliament has described attempts by the government to rename the Ho Technical University after Ghanaian composer Ephraim Amu as illegal.

The decision initially brought to light in February 2018, has drawn criticism from stakeholders, particularly from the Asogli State Council, due to the lack of consultation.

Speaking to Citi News, the Ranking Member on Parliament’s Education Committee and MP for Akatsi North, Peter Nortsu Kotoe, faulted the government for failing to present a bill to effect the name change.

“It is illegal because if you read the law establishing a university, the name of the university is stated in section one of the law. So no person can just stand up and say I have changed.

“If they bring any name, if they are asking for any name change to any university, it is illegal because Parliament has not approved it. It may be somebody’s suggestion but as if far as I know, there is no bill before Parliament to that effect.”

The Chiefs of the Asogli State on Monday vehemently opposed the government's proposal to rename Ho Technical University after Dr. Ephriam Amu.

During a press conference, the council expressed deep disappointment with the government and the university's governing council for proceeding with the renaming without engaging major stakeholders, including the Asogli State Council, the custodians of the land.

The Asogli State Council labelled the decision as regrettable, ill-conceived, and disrespectful, as it failed to consider the perspectives of those directly affected.

