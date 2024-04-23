ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Renaming Ho Technical University after Ephraim Amu is illegal – Minority slams govt

Headlines Renaming Ho Technical University after Ephraim Amu is illegal – Minority slams govt
1 HOUR AGO LISTEN

Minority in Parliament has described attempts by the government to rename the Ho Technical University after Ghanaian composer Ephraim Amu as illegal.

The decision initially brought to light in February 2018, has drawn criticism from stakeholders, particularly from the Asogli State Council, due to the lack of consultation.

Speaking to Citi News, the Ranking Member on Parliament’s Education Committee and MP for Akatsi North, Peter Nortsu Kotoe, faulted the government for failing to present a bill to effect the name change.

“It is illegal because if you read the law establishing a university, the name of the university is stated in section one of the law. So no person can just stand up and say I have changed.

“If they bring any name, if they are asking for any name change to any university, it is illegal because Parliament has not approved it. It may be somebody’s suggestion but as if far as I know, there is no bill before Parliament to that effect.”

The Chiefs of the Asogli State on Monday vehemently opposed the government's proposal to rename Ho Technical University after Dr. Ephriam Amu.

During a press conference, the council expressed deep disappointment with the government and the university's governing council for proceeding with the renaming without engaging major stakeholders, including the Asogli State Council, the custodians of the land.

The Asogli State Council labelled the decision as regrettable, ill-conceived, and disrespectful, as it failed to consider the perspectives of those directly affected.

—CitiNewsroom

Top Stories

1 hour ago

Election 2024: Power outages will affect NPP – Political scientist Election 2024: Power outages will affect NPP – Political scientist

1 hour ago

NPP is 'a laughing stock' for luring 'poster-stickers', 'noisemaking babies' with money – Alan Movement fumes NPP is 'a laughing stock' for luring 'poster-stickers', 'noisemaking babies' wit...

1 hour ago

Dumsor: Matthew Opoku Prempeh must be removed over power crisis – IES Dumsor: Matthew Opoku Prempeh must be removed over power crisis – IES

1 hour ago

PAC orders WA East DCE to process requests from their MP PAC orders WA East DCE to process requests from their MP

1 hour ago

Defectors who ditched Alans Movement to rejoin NPP were financially induced – Abu Sakara reveals Defectors who ditched Alan’s Movement to rejoin NPP were financially induced – A...

1 hour ago

Dumsor: Akufo-Addo has taken Ghanaians for granted, lets organise a vigil – Yvonne Nelson to Ghanaians Dumsor: Akufo-Addo has taken Ghanaians for granted, let’s organise a vigil – Yvo...

2 hours ago

April 23: Cedi sells at GHS13.66 to 1, GHS13.07 on BoG interbank April 23: Cedi sells at GHS13.66 to $1, GHS13.07 on BoG interbank

2 hours ago

GRA clarifies tax status of resident individuals earning income abroad GRA clarifies tax status of resident individuals earning income abroad

2 hours ago

2024 elections: NDC to officially unveil Jane Opoku-Agyemang as running mate tomorrow 2024 elections: NDC to officially unveil Jane Opoku-Agyemang as running mate tom...

2 hours ago

Bawumia embarks on working visit to Italy and the Vatican to boost bilateral ties Bawumia embarks on working visit to Italy and the Vatican to boost bilateral tie...

Just in....
body-container-line