ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Gomoa Akotsi: Truck crashes into police vehicle, one dead, several officers injured

General News Gomoa Akotsi: Truck crashes into police vehicle, one dead, several officers injured
1 HOUR AGO LISTEN

One police officer is feared dead, while several others are critically injured following an accident on the road between Gomoa Akramah and Akoti Junction in the Gomoa East District of the Central Region.

According to reports, a KIA Rhino truck (registration number GX 4135-24) experienced a brake failure and veered off course.

423202413606-1i830o4bbv-423202411232-whatsapp-image-2024-04-22-at-210529aad0428d

It first struck a vehicle belonging to Chinese nationals before crashing into a police vehicle parked on the roadside at Akotsi Junction.

An eyewitness, Nai Appiah Nortey, informed Citi News that some officers were in the parked police car, while two others were in the trunk. It’s believed the officers were making purchases nearby when the accident occurred.

“The truck was descending from Gomoa Akramah hills direction towards Akotsi junction. But all of a sudden it lost control, crossed the main road and hit the police vehicle parked on the shoulder of the road. It dragged the police vehicle and finally parked in front of a shop.

423202413606-8cs1vihuup-423202411232-whatsapp-image-2024-04-22-at-210531a0e71f70

“There were some police officers in the trunk of the vehicle and some even fell from the trunk as soon as the accident happened. One person is dead while the rest have been rushed to the Trauma and Specialist hospital in Winneba including the Chinese national,” Nai Appiah Nortey said.

The Central East Regional Operations commander and other senior officers arrived at the scene to assess the extent of damage.

Top Stories

1 hour ago

Election 2024: Power outages will affect NPP – Political scientist Election 2024: Power outages will affect NPP – Political scientist

1 hour ago

NPP is 'a laughing stock' for luring 'poster-stickers', 'noisemaking babies' with money – Alan Movement fumes NPP is 'a laughing stock' for luring 'poster-stickers', 'noisemaking babies' wit...

1 hour ago

Dumsor: Matthew Opoku Prempeh must be removed over power crisis – IES Dumsor: Matthew Opoku Prempeh must be removed over power crisis – IES

1 hour ago

PAC orders WA East DCE to process requests from their MP PAC orders WA East DCE to process requests from their MP

1 hour ago

Defectors who ditched Alans Movement to rejoin NPP were financially induced – Abu Sakara reveals Defectors who ditched Alan’s Movement to rejoin NPP were financially induced – A...

1 hour ago

Dumsor: Akufo-Addo has taken Ghanaians for granted, lets organise a vigil – Yvonne Nelson to Ghanaians Dumsor: Akufo-Addo has taken Ghanaians for granted, let’s organise a vigil – Yvo...

2 hours ago

April 23: Cedi sells at GHS13.66 to 1, GHS13.07 on BoG interbank April 23: Cedi sells at GHS13.66 to $1, GHS13.07 on BoG interbank

2 hours ago

GRA clarifies tax status of resident individuals earning income abroad GRA clarifies tax status of resident individuals earning income abroad

2 hours ago

2024 elections: NDC to officially unveil Jane Opoku-Agyemang as running mate tomorrow 2024 elections: NDC to officially unveil Jane Opoku-Agyemang as running mate tom...

2 hours ago

Bawumia embarks on working visit to Italy and the Vatican to boost bilateral ties Bawumia embarks on working visit to Italy and the Vatican to boost bilateral tie...

Just in....
body-container-line