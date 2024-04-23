Gomoa Akotsi: Truck crashes into police vehicle, one dead, several officers injured

One police officer is feared dead, while several others are critically injured following an accident on the road between Gomoa Akramah and Akoti Junction in the Gomoa East District of the Central Region.

According to reports, a KIA Rhino truck (registration number GX 4135-24) experienced a brake failure and veered off course.

It first struck a vehicle belonging to Chinese nationals before crashing into a police vehicle parked on the roadside at Akotsi Junction.

An eyewitness, Nai Appiah Nortey, informed Citi News that some officers were in the parked police car, while two others were in the trunk. It’s believed the officers were making purchases nearby when the accident occurred.

“The truck was descending from Gomoa Akramah hills direction towards Akotsi junction. But all of a sudden it lost control, crossed the main road and hit the police vehicle parked on the shoulder of the road. It dragged the police vehicle and finally parked in front of a shop.

“There were some police officers in the trunk of the vehicle and some even fell from the trunk as soon as the accident happened. One person is dead while the rest have been rushed to the Trauma and Specialist hospital in Winneba including the Chinese national,” Nai Appiah Nortey said.

The Central East Regional Operations commander and other senior officers arrived at the scene to assess the extent of damage.