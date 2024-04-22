Joyce Bawah Mogtari, Special Aide to former President John Dramani Mahama, has launched scathing criticisms against the Akufo-Addo administration for the ongoing power crisis, commonly known as ‘Dumsor.’

In a statement delivered on her platform, Mogtari condemned the government's failure to acknowledge its poor performance, which has exacerbated the energy crisis.

She asserted that the actions of the NPP have directly contributed to the current state of affairs, resulting in untold hardships for Ghanaians.

Mogtari further accused the government of resorting to propaganda during its election campaign and highlighted the gap between its promises and the reality of the situation.

She lamented the absence of the promised excess power and criticized the administration for governing based on lies and propaganda.

“These power outages must be condemned, especially when those responsible refuse to accept responsibility for their own actions that have led to the consequences we are experiencing.

“Untold hardships, unemployment, corruption and stealing, land grabbing, and now complete darkness and a total disregard for our basic needs!

"They rode on the back of propaganda to campaign. Where is the excess power we didn’t need or require! Can we have it now!

“Won the election on lies. Have governed with lies and propaganda, and now trying hard to hoodwink us; the darkness has exposed them.

“This Akufo-Addo/Bawumia administration will go down as the worst in the history of this country. Ghana deserves better!”