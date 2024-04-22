ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Dumsor: The darkness has exposed you; you’ll go down as the worst in Ghana’s history — Joyce Mogtari blasts Akufo-Addo, Bawumia

Politics Joyce Bawah Mogtari, special aide to former President John Dramani Mahama
1 HOUR AGO LISTEN
Joyce Bawah Mogtari, special aide to former President John Dramani Mahama

Joyce Bawah Mogtari, Special Aide to former President John Dramani Mahama, has launched scathing criticisms against the Akufo-Addo administration for the ongoing power crisis, commonly known as ‘Dumsor.’

In a statement delivered on her platform, Mogtari condemned the government's failure to acknowledge its poor performance, which has exacerbated the energy crisis.

She asserted that the actions of the NPP have directly contributed to the current state of affairs, resulting in untold hardships for Ghanaians.

Mogtari further accused the government of resorting to propaganda during its election campaign and highlighted the gap between its promises and the reality of the situation.

She lamented the absence of the promised excess power and criticized the administration for governing based on lies and propaganda.

“These power outages must be condemned, especially when those responsible refuse to accept responsibility for their own actions that have led to the consequences we are experiencing.

“Untold hardships, unemployment, corruption and stealing, land grabbing, and now complete darkness and a total disregard for our basic needs!

"They rode on the back of propaganda to campaign. Where is the excess power we didn’t need or require! Can we have it now!

“Won the election on lies. Have governed with lies and propaganda, and now trying hard to hoodwink us; the darkness has exposed them.

“This Akufo-Addo/Bawumia administration will go down as the worst in the history of this country. Ghana deserves better!”

Gideon Afful Amoako
Gideon Afful Amoako

News ReporterPage: GideonAffulAmoako

Top Stories

24 minutes ago

Dumsor: Energy sector shepherdless – Nana Amoasi VII Dumsor: Energy sector ‘shepherdless’ – Nana Amoasi VII

24 minutes ago

Train accident: Four more grabbed and remanded Train accident: Four more grabbed and remanded

24 minutes ago

Gov't to consolidate cash waterfall revenue collection accounts Gov't to consolidate cash waterfall revenue collection accounts 

24 minutes ago

Gov't to settle lump sum for retired teachers by April 27 Gov't to settle lump sum for retired teachers by April 27

24 minutes ago

Mr Adjenim Boateng Adjei Former PPA CEO granted GH₵4million bail

1 hour ago

Joyce Bawah Mogtari, special aide to former President John Dramani Mahama Dumsor: The darkness has exposed you; you’ll go down as the worst in Ghana’s his...

3 hours ago

Dumsor: The incompetent person provided a timetable whiles those who came to solve it remain ignorant —Kabutey Ocansey jabs Akufo-Addo Dumsor: The ‘incompetent’ person provided a timetable whiles those who came to s...

3 hours ago

Defend, ensure NPPs good works are sold and highlight the bad state of the country under NDC —Afenyo-Markin urge NPP communicators Defend, ensure NPP’s good works are ‘sold’ and highlight the ‘bad’ state of the ...

3 hours ago

Salam Mustapha, NPP National Youth Organizer Bawumia will rank high ahead of Mahama in any anti-corruption test — Salam Musta...

4 hours ago

NPP trying to bribe us but well not trade our integrity on the altar of corruption, incompetence — Alans supporters NPP trying to bribe us but we‘ll not trade our integrity on the altar of corrupt...

Just in....
body-container-line