Ghanaians suffered ‘real dumsor’ under you; be the last to point fingers — Ahiagbah to NDC

Richard Ahiagbah, NPP National Communications Director

22.04.2024

Richard Ahiagbah, National Communications Director of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), has taken a swipe at the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) for criticising government over the recent power outages in the country.

He said the NDC should be the last political organization to complain given that their last administration under former President John Mahama inflicted Ghanaians with the “real Dumsor.”

“The NDC is the last political organization to point fingers because Ghana has not forgotten the hurts of the "real dumsor," suffered under H.E. Mahama,” he wrote via X on Monday, April 22.

Mr. Ahiagbah, however, acknowledged the outages have been frustrating for the public, assuring Ghanaians that the recent intermittent power outages will soon end.

He explained they were due to some technical challenges that maintenance work is close to resolving.

"The recent power outages have understandably frustrated the people. But there is light at the end of the tunnel. The maintenance works are almost complete, and we can soon expect uninterrupted power supply around the clock as we've become accustomed to under the Akufo-Addo-Bawumia Administration," he wrote.

Meanwhile, the NDC disputes the government's claim that the outages stem from technical issues, as reported by the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG). The opposition says they are financially driven.

Frustrated Ghanaians have called for a timetable to plan their lives, but ECG insists load-shedding will not be necessary as maintenance work is iongoing.