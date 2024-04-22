ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Toddler mauled by dog undergoes successful plastic surgery at Korle- Bu

Health Toddler mauled by dog undergoes successful plastic surgery at Korle- Bu
1 HOUR AGO LISTEN

A two-year-old boy mauled by a dog in Accra has undergone a successful surgery, Dr. Hope Glover Addy, a Pediatric Surgeon, Korle- Bu Teaching Hospital, told Ghana News Agency on Monday.

Dr. Addy said plastic surgery had been performed at the anus, the affected part, and the stool diverted to the abdomen to allow for smooth passage.

The two-year-old boy was attacked by a mixed shepherd breed dog last Monday night and got part of his anus and the flesh around that area as well as the private part chopped off, leaving the toddler in critical condition.

The mother had left him in a baby court to use the washroom when the incident happened.

Dr. Addy said despite the success of the first surgery, chances of survival of the toddler would depend on the final surgery, which was yet to be performed.

He said: “The boy is injured, part of the anus and the skin around the place have been chopped off so, we have diverted the stool from the anus to the abdomen.

“If the place clears up, we will remove the plastic surgery to see what we can do, whether to patch up the raw area, then after that, we can think of subsequent surgeries… bringing another vault back to the anus.

“If he does not get any overwhelming infection, the place will heal normally…and with the anus, there are some muscles that enable one to control the passage of stools. If we test again and we realise that the muscles are not working very well, it means the child may not be able to control the amount of stool that would come out of the anus so he will just be walking and the stool will just be coming out unless we find out other procedures to help him not to soil himself,” he explained.

The paediatric surgeon said the injuries were severe, requiring intensive treatment, with a significant financial burden on the parents.

GN

Top Stories

3 hours ago

George Opare Addo, National Youth Organizer of the NDC In modern times, idea of strongholds can be challenged; NDC can win Ashanti regi...

3 hours ago

Stephen Atubigaleft and Former President John Mahama Mahama is sick; he speaks through his nose lately — Stephen Atubiga

3 hours ago

Professor Stephen Adeileft and TUC Secretary General, Dr. Yaw Baah You've established yourself as anti-Ghanaian worker — TUC hits back at Prof Adei...

3 hours ago

Joyce Bawa Mogtari, Special Aide to former President John Mahama Dumsor has exposed Akufo-Addo/Bawumia’s worst governance — Mahama’s Aide

3 hours ago

Mustapha Gbande, Deputy General Secretary of the NDC NPP government is known for breaking the law — NDC on Ministers working without ...

3 hours ago

Former President John Dramani Mahama I’ll hold a stakeholder dialogue on Free SHS within the first 100 days of my pre...

4 hours ago

Engineering Council angry by Ashanti ECG MD's arrest on minister's orders Engineering Council angry by Ashanti ECG MD's arrest on minister's orders

4 hours ago

Kumasi: Three persons killed in gas explosion at Sepe Kumasi: Three persons killed in gas explosion at Sepe

4 hours ago

Confusion at Adamus Mining as IMC blocked from entering Confusion at Adamus Mining as IMC blocked from entering

4 hours ago

Election 2024: Crusaders Against Corruption-Ghana denies joining Alans Alliance for Revolutionary Change Election 2024: Crusaders Against Corruption-Ghana denies joining Alan’s Alliance...

Just in....
body-container-line