UniMAC holds 2nd congregation ceremony, records 70% female graduates

In a jubilant ceremony marked by achievement and optimism for a greater future, the University of Media, Arts, and Communications celebrated its second congregation ceremony for the 2022/2023 year group.

The occasion was highlighted by a significant milestone as the school graduated a majority of female graduates.

The event, held on Thursday, April 18 at the university’s south campus, saw an inspiring cohort of students stepping into the next phase of their lives, equipped with knowledge, determination and, hope.

Addressing the gathering, the university's acting vice-chancellor, Professor Eric Opoku Mensah, proudly announced that 70.5% of the graduates were female, marking a significant achievement in gender parity and empowerment.

“Our female graduates today represent a total of 70.5% out of the total number of graduates. Prof. Chair, I dare say that no public university in Ghana or even many other countries has achieved higher marks in affirmative action than we have. So, indeed, we are heralding a new dawn of equity and transformation of the Media Arts and Communication industry in Ghana.”

Professor Mensah commended the dedication and perseverance of these graduates, noting their outstanding contributions to the academic and extracurricular fabric of the university.

The graduation ceremony also featured the Minister of Education, Yaw Osei Adutwum as the guest of honour. He was, however, represented by the Chief Executive Director, Osei Assibey Antwi. In his speech, he lauded the university for its remarkable relevance in the academic field despite its relatively young age.

Adding to the celebratory atmosphere, the valedictorian of the graduating class, Barbara Akushia Quaye expressed profound joy at the fact that a majority of the graduates were females. In an interview with Citi News, she celebrated the milestone as evidence of the progress and empowerment of women in academia and beyond.

“It is a great feeling knowing that now more women will have the opportunity to break glass ceilings that men have not conquered. I am so proud of myself and other ladies who have received other awards and prizes today, congratulations to us all.”

With her inspiring words, Miss Quaye shared in the spirit of joy and solidarity that encompassed the graduation ceremony.

The graduation ceremony concluded with heartfelt congratulations to the graduates and expressions of gratitude to faculty, staff, family members, and friends who have supported them throughout their academic journey.

The graduates embraced the significance of the moment and the collective achievements of the graduating class.

As they embark on their respective paths, the graduates of the University of Media, Arts and Communications, are inspired to make meaningful contributions to society, guided by the values of excellence, integrity, and service instilled by their alma mater.