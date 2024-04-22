Mindset is key to success, not just hard work — McDan

Hard work alone does not guarantee business success, but having the right mindset can help entrepreneurs achieve greater heights, according to Dr. Daniel McKorley, CEO of Ghanaian conglomerate McDan Group.

In a Facebook post on Monday, April 22, Dr. McKorley contended that many young entrepreneurs believe they need to work even harder to advance their companies, but putting in long hours is not always the solution.

"If anything, hard work doesn’t guarantee success at all. Yet, a lot of young entrepreneurs and CEOs, despite working 60+ hours, feel like they need to be working harder to get to the next level," McKorley wrote.

He pointed out that while hard work is important, many hard workers never achieve the level of success they desire.

“If we look at the most successful CEOs in the world though, what is the one thing they all have in common? The right mindset," the business magnate stated.

The McDan Group CEO argued that having the proper focus, confidence and mental approach is key.

“It isn’t possible to create amazing success without the right mindset," he insisted.

Dr. McKorley noted that the right mindset helps entrepreneurs be clear on priorities, defend their time well, and view challenges positively.

“You’ll be able to view setbacks as stepping stones and opportunities, instead of tragedies," he wrote.

Through his McDan Youth Challenge training program, Dr. McKorley aims to equip young entrepreneurs with the mental skills needed to take their companies to new heights of success.

He concluded that combining hard work, the right mindset and a dash of luck can "change the entire game."