ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Mindset is key to success, not just hard work — McDan

Headlines Dr. Daniel McKorley, CEO of McDan Group of Companies
2 HOURS AGO LISTEN
Dr. Daniel McKorley, CEO of McDan Group of Companies

Hard work alone does not guarantee business success, but having the right mindset can help entrepreneurs achieve greater heights, according to Dr. Daniel McKorley, CEO of Ghanaian conglomerate McDan Group.

In a Facebook post on Monday, April 22, Dr. McKorley contended that many young entrepreneurs believe they need to work even harder to advance their companies, but putting in long hours is not always the solution.

"If anything, hard work doesn’t guarantee success at all. Yet, a lot of young entrepreneurs and CEOs, despite working 60+ hours, feel like they need to be working harder to get to the next level," McKorley wrote.

He pointed out that while hard work is important, many hard workers never achieve the level of success they desire.

“If we look at the most successful CEOs in the world though, what is the one thing they all have in common? The right mindset," the business magnate stated.

The McDan Group CEO argued that having the proper focus, confidence and mental approach is key.

“It isn’t possible to create amazing success without the right mindset," he insisted.

Dr. McKorley noted that the right mindset helps entrepreneurs be clear on priorities, defend their time well, and view challenges positively.

“You’ll be able to view setbacks as stepping stones and opportunities, instead of tragedies," he wrote.

Through his McDan Youth Challenge training program, Dr. McKorley aims to equip young entrepreneurs with the mental skills needed to take their companies to new heights of success.

He concluded that combining hard work, the right mindset and a dash of luck can "change the entire game."

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

News ReporterPage: IsaacDonkorDistinguished

Top Stories

2 hours ago

A 38-year-old taxi driver has reportedly been stabbed to death Afigya Kwabre North: 38-year-old taxi driver stabbed to death at Akom

2 hours ago

Chairman Wontumi [VIDEO]: Ghana will build rockets and launch a space mission if Bawumia becomes ...

2 hours ago

Education Minister Dr. Yaw Osei Adutwum 1-student-1-tablet policy: This innovation isn't for political gimmicks; I'm too...

2 hours ago

File Photo Federation of Kumasi Traders threaten to sue Kejetia management, Fire Service

3 hours ago

Professor Ransford Gyampoleft and President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo Stop saying the alternative is worse and fix the overwhelming problems — Prof Gy...

3 hours ago

April 22: Cedi sells at GHS13.64 to 1, GHS13.06 on BoG interbank April 22: Cedi sells at GHS13.64 to $1, GHS13.06 on BoG interbank

3 hours ago

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addoleft and Lawyer Martin Kpebu ‘Akufo-Addo needs to be prosecuted after his tenure’ — Martin Kpebu

3 hours ago

Builsa South MP, Dr. Clement Apaak Shameless attempt to deny the existence of ‘dumsor’ is a very idiotic strategy b...

3 hours ago

MFWA Executive Director, Sulemana Braimah It’s better to admit there’s ‘dumsor’ than continuing to lie to Ghanaians out of...

3 hours ago

Polls: Global Info Analytics is the biggest statistical fraud being paid by Mahama, Borborliborbor NDC executives to cook data — Koku Anyidoho Polls: Global Info Analytics is the biggest statistical fraud being paid by Maha...

Just in....
body-container-line