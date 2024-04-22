ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

S/R: We're committed towards resourcing NDC towards agenda 7/7 - Chairman of finance committee

By Ananpansah Bartholomew Abraham || Contributor
NDC SR: We're committed towards resourcing NDC towards agenda 77 - Chairman of finance committee
1 HOUR AGO LISTEN

The Chairman of the Finance Committee of the National Democratic Congress in the Savannah Region, Mr. R. A Adams has reiterated his commitment towards mobilizing the needed resources to enhance the efficient and effective operations of the party across the seven (7) constituencies in the region.

In a brief speech to hand over 20 newly procured Apsonic Motorbikes to the seven(7) constituencies in the region, Mr. Adamu said the agenda towards annexing all the parliamentary seats and maximizing the gains of former President John Dramani Mahama who is a proud son of the region can only materialize with the necessary logistical support.

The Chairman also handed over Seven (7) Motorbikes secured from HE John Dramani Mahama to the region, bringing the total number to 27 motorbikes donated in all.

He urged the rank and file of the party in the region to work very hard towards delivering a resounding victory for HE John Dramani Mahama and the various Parliamentary Candidates on the ticket of the party, assuring of the necessary material support on the part of the finance committee.

The Savannah Regional Vice Chairman of the NDC, Alhaji Ibn Zak who received the motorbikes on behalf of the Regional Chairman expressed profound gratitude to the Chairman of the Finance Committee for the kind gesture.

He said the intervention was very timely since issues of transportation have always been a big challenge for the party in the region, assuring him of proper custody and utilization of the motorbikes for the intended purpose.

On behalf of the Regional Executives, the Vice Chairman pledged the commitment of the Regional Chairman and the leadership of the party towards delivering the agenda 7/7 parliamentary seats and soaring the votes of HE John Dramani Mahama.

He said the motorbikes as designated, will be made available to the various constituencies for the work of the party in the region.

Top Stories

3 hours ago

George Opare Addo, National Youth Organizer of the NDC In modern times, idea of strongholds can be challenged; NDC can win Ashanti regi...

3 hours ago

Stephen Atubigaleft and Former President John Mahama Mahama is sick; he speaks through his nose lately — Stephen Atubiga

3 hours ago

Professor Stephen Adeileft and TUC Secretary General, Dr. Yaw Baah You've established yourself as anti-Ghanaian worker — TUC hits back at Prof Adei...

3 hours ago

Joyce Bawa Mogtari, Special Aide to former President John Mahama Dumsor has exposed Akufo-Addo/Bawumia’s worst governance — Mahama’s Aide

3 hours ago

Mustapha Gbande, Deputy General Secretary of the NDC NPP government is known for breaking the law — NDC on Ministers working without ...

3 hours ago

Former President John Dramani Mahama I’ll hold a stakeholder dialogue on Free SHS within the first 100 days of my pre...

4 hours ago

Engineering Council angry by Ashanti ECG MD's arrest on minister's orders Engineering Council angry by Ashanti ECG MD's arrest on minister's orders

4 hours ago

Kumasi: Three persons killed in gas explosion at Sepe Kumasi: Three persons killed in gas explosion at Sepe

4 hours ago

Confusion at Adamus Mining as IMC blocked from entering Confusion at Adamus Mining as IMC blocked from entering

4 hours ago

Election 2024: Crusaders Against Corruption-Ghana denies joining Alans Alliance for Revolutionary Change Election 2024: Crusaders Against Corruption-Ghana denies joining Alan’s Alliance...

Just in....
body-container-line