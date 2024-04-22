S/R: We're committed towards resourcing NDC towards agenda 7/7 - Chairman of finance committee

The Chairman of the Finance Committee of the National Democratic Congress in the Savannah Region, Mr. R. A Adams has reiterated his commitment towards mobilizing the needed resources to enhance the efficient and effective operations of the party across the seven (7) constituencies in the region.

In a brief speech to hand over 20 newly procured Apsonic Motorbikes to the seven(7) constituencies in the region, Mr. Adamu said the agenda towards annexing all the parliamentary seats and maximizing the gains of former President John Dramani Mahama who is a proud son of the region can only materialize with the necessary logistical support.

The Chairman also handed over Seven (7) Motorbikes secured from HE John Dramani Mahama to the region, bringing the total number to 27 motorbikes donated in all.

He urged the rank and file of the party in the region to work very hard towards delivering a resounding victory for HE John Dramani Mahama and the various Parliamentary Candidates on the ticket of the party, assuring of the necessary material support on the part of the finance committee.

The Savannah Regional Vice Chairman of the NDC, Alhaji Ibn Zak who received the motorbikes on behalf of the Regional Chairman expressed profound gratitude to the Chairman of the Finance Committee for the kind gesture.

He said the intervention was very timely since issues of transportation have always been a big challenge for the party in the region, assuring him of proper custody and utilization of the motorbikes for the intended purpose.

On behalf of the Regional Executives, the Vice Chairman pledged the commitment of the Regional Chairman and the leadership of the party towards delivering the agenda 7/7 parliamentary seats and soaring the votes of HE John Dramani Mahama.

He said the motorbikes as designated, will be made available to the various constituencies for the work of the party in the region.