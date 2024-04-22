Bernard Antwi Boasiako, popularly known as Chairman Wontumi, the Ashanti Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), has said Ghana will go to space when Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia becomes President.

During an interview on Wontumi radio, Chairman Wontumi asserted that if Dr. Bawumia assumes the presidency and serves two full terms, Ghana will achieve a historic milestone by launching its own rocket into space.

"If Bawumia becomes president by his 8th year in office, we will announce that we are going to space," Chairman Wontumi declared.