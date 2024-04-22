ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

[VIDEO]: Ghana will build rockets and launch a space mission if Bawumia becomes president — Chairman Wontumi

Headlines Chairman Wontumi
1 HOUR AGO LISTEN
Chairman Wontumi

Bernard Antwi Boasiako, popularly known as Chairman Wontumi, the Ashanti Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), has said Ghana will go to space when Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia becomes President.

During an interview on Wontumi radio, Chairman Wontumi asserted that if Dr. Bawumia assumes the presidency and serves two full terms, Ghana will achieve a historic milestone by launching its own rocket into space.

"If Bawumia becomes president by his 8th year in office, we will announce that we are going to space," Chairman Wontumi declared.

Gideon Afful Amoako
Gideon Afful Amoako

News ReporterPage: GideonAffulAmoako

Top Stories

1 hour ago

A 38-year-old taxi driver has reportedly been stabbed to death Afigya Kwabre North: 38-year-old taxi driver stabbed to death at Akom

1 hour ago

Chairman Wontumi [VIDEO]: Ghana will build rockets and launch a space mission if Bawumia becomes ...

1 hour ago

Education Minister Dr. Yaw Osei Adutwum 1-student-1-tablet policy: This innovation isn't for political gimmicks; I'm too...

1 hour ago

File Photo Federation of Kumasi Traders threaten to sue Kejetia management, Fire Service

2 hours ago

Professor Ransford Gyampoleft and President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo Stop saying the alternative is worse and fix the overwhelming problems — Prof Gy...

2 hours ago

April 22: Cedi sells at GHS13.64 to 1, GHS13.06 on BoG interbank April 22: Cedi sells at GHS13.64 to $1, GHS13.06 on BoG interbank

2 hours ago

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addoleft and Lawyer Martin Kpebu ‘Akufo-Addo needs to be prosecuted after his tenure’ — Martin Kpebu

2 hours ago

Builsa South MP, Dr. Clement Apaak Shameless attempt to deny the existence of ‘dumsor’ is a very idiotic strategy b...

2 hours ago

MFWA Executive Director, Sulemana Braimah It’s better to admit there’s ‘dumsor’ than continuing to lie to Ghanaians out of...

2 hours ago

Polls: Global Info Analytics is the biggest statistical fraud being paid by Mahama, Borborliborbor NDC executives to cook data — Koku Anyidoho Polls: Global Info Analytics is the biggest statistical fraud being paid by Maha...

Just in....
body-container-line