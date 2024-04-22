ModernGhana logo
22.04.2024

Kejetia-Central Market Redevelopment Project will be on hold until after completion of Kumasi International Airport and Maternity Block at KATH – Regional Minister

By Jacob Agyenim Boateng || Contributor
Ashanti Regional Minister Hon Simon Osei Mensah
LISTEN

The Ashanti Regional Minister Hon Simon Osei Mensah has revealed that construction work on the second phase of the Kejetia-Central Market Redevelopment Project will resume after completion of the Kumasi International Airport and the maternity block at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital.

Giving updates on the stalled project, the Minister observed that, financiers of the project have reviewed their agreement with the government after Ghana's restructuring talks with the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

"I have said on different occasions that, delays on the market project were due to government's negotiations with the IMF but I can assure you of ongoing efforts to completing the project.

"Those financing the Kumasi International Airport Project are the very people financing both the Kejetia Project and the Komfo Anokye Maternity Block; the important thing is that, they have agreed to continue providing funding for all the projects.

"What I can say for now is that, per the new agreement, the Kejetia project will resume after funding for the two other projects are secured," he said in an interview with journalists in Kumasi.

Meanwhile, some traders in the Kumasi Metropolis are threatening to embark on a five-day continuous protest if work is not resumed on the second phase of the Kejetia redevelopment project immediately.

The project was halted in December 2022 when the construction firm working on the project, Contracta, discontinued works on the site.

The traders say they will not rest until the market project is completed as promised by government.

