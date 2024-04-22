Shameless attempt to deny the existence of ‘dumsor’ is a very idiotic strategy by this NPP gov’t – Clement Apaak

The Member of Parliament (MP) for Builsa South, Dr. Clement Apaak has lambasted government for continuously denying the existence of ‘dumsor’.

According to him, it is shameless that government failed to admit ‘dumsor’ amid the persistent, irregular, and unpredictable electric power outages.

In a short statement on social media, Dr. Clement Apaak said the strategy being used by the ruling government is "idiotic."

“The shameless attempt to deny the presence of the current self-evident DUMSOR is a very idiotic strategy by this failed Akufo-Addo/Bawumia NPP gov't. Is Dumsor (Akan pronunciation: [dum sɔ] 'off and on') not defined as a persistent, irregular, and unpredictable electric power outage? Is this not what Ghanaians are experiencing? How can the ECG and government officials tell Ghanaians there is no DUMSOR when Ghanaians live and feel it?” Dr. Clement Apaak quizzes.

The Builsa South MP is of the view that instead of denying the obvious, government should do the needful by providing a load-shedding timetable so that Ghanaians can plan their lives accordingly to avoid loss of productivity and any other inconvenience.

Dr. Apaak insists that the NPP’s disregard for Ghanaians is the reason why the party must be voted out in the 2024 General Election.