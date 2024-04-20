Accra Academy 2004 Group launches 20th anniversary celebration

The 2004-year group of Accra Academy on Saturday, 13th April 2024 launched its 20th Anniversary celebration after completion of the school at the school"s premises.

The celebration is under the theme “Deepening the Bleoo Brand, 20 Years of Impactful Experience’’.

The celebration is to thank God for the lives of the individual members of the association and also serve as a rallying point to give back to the school that has shaped the lives of members of the association.

The anniversary was launched by Mr. Kofi Amoa-Awuah, Global President of the Accra Academy Old Boys Association (AAOBA).

He said 20 years after completion of school was a great opportunity to reflect on the success chalked as individuals of the group especially in the various fields of professional practice.

He also admonished individuals of the group to make their support and professional expertise available to the school and Old Boys Association.

Mr. Emmanuel Ofoe Fiemawhle, the Headmaster of the school used the opportunity to acknowledge and praise the management and staff of the school for the immense support given him that has helped him in achieving his vision for the school. He also thanked the Old Boy’s association for the support and partnership extended to him since he assumed office as the Headmaster of the school.

He encouraged the 2004-year group to continue to support the school in diverse ways within their capacity

Ing. Ibrahim Fuseini, Chairman of the anniversary planning committee indicated that activities for the celebration include career guidance seminar for the SHS 3 Students, health screening exercise for the school community, fun games, dinner dance, teachers awards day, and thriving service.

He further stated that the year group would be undertaking a commemorative project to climax the anniversary.

He said after extensive consultation with the school’s management as well as the Old Boys Association, the group has decided to establish a media and innovation hub comprising online radio and TV amongst others for the school. The project will help improve stakeholder engagement between the school and its partners and horn talents who have interest in media practice.

Other speeches were read by the president of the 2004-year group, representative of bleoo 2003- and 2005-year groups, 2004 year groups of St. Mary’s and St Thomas Aquinas.

day ended with great socialization from members, some of whom had not seen each other for years with accompanying live band music from the skilled and talented Bleoo School Band.