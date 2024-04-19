ModernGhana logo
EOCO enters MoU to boost collaboration with Ghana Internet Safety Foundation

By Reporter
The Economic and Organized Crime Office (EOCO) and the Ghana Internet Safety Foundation (GISF) in Accra have formalized their collaboration through a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), aimed at bolstering internet safety and combatting online threats in Ghana.

The MoU establishes a framework for joint online safety awareness campaigns targeting audiences in Ghana, leveraging the strengths and expertise of both institutions to enhance online safety and mitigate cybercrime.

The signing ceremony was attended by the Executive Director of EOCO, COP Maame Yaa Tiwaa Addo-Danquah, her deputies, and heads of units, demonstrating the commitment of both organizations to this collaborative effort.

COP Maame Yaa Tiwaa Addo-Danquah in her remarks, highlighted the significance of the partnership in alignment with EOCO's strategic priorities, emphasizing the importance of partnerships with law enforcement agencies and engagement with the media and the general public.

"It is my great pleasure to welcome you all warmly to the Economic and Organised Crime Office to be part of the signing ceremony of an MOU between EOCO and Ghana Internet Safety Foundation.

...It is worth noting that EOCO's Strategic Plan in Strategic Priority 3 mandates the Office to 'Partner Law Enforcement Agencies and other relevant institutions' and its sub-section Strategic Pillar 4 which highlights EOCO's engagement with the Media and General Public.

The purpose of the MOU is to establish a framework for collaboration between GISF and EOCO in conducting joint online safety awareness campaigns aimed at target audiences in Ghana"

She added that the collaboration also sought to leverage the strengths and expertise of both institutions to enhance online safety and reduce cybercrime in Ghana.

"I must emphasize that this partnership also seeks to create a sater adigital space for all internet users in Ghana.

...The world today is an interconnected global space where the internet plays a central role in our daily lives, ensuring its satety and security is paramount to the functions and objectives of this Office.

Per the scope of collaboration stated in the MOU. both Institutions will work towards; Education and Awareness Capacity building."

President and Chief Information Security Officer (CISO) of GISF, Emmanuel Adinkrah who joined via zoom commended EOCO for its fight against cyber crime.

He praised EOCO's efforts in fighting cybercrime and expressed confidence that the MoU would mark the beginning of effective internet safety measures and the combatting of online threats.

Gabriel Ofori Appiah, Director of Operation and Outreach at GISF, touched on the foundation's grassroots initiatives and its flagship programs, including Child Online Protection (COP) Initiatives and the National Digital Parenting Conference, emphasizing GISF's role as a voice for online security and child protection.

"The Ghana Internet Safety Foundation (GISF) was founded in 2014 as a grassroots-oriented non-profit organisation duly registered by the Government of Ghana," he said.

GISF, he stressed, serves as a public media voice on online security and child sexual abuse of children by disseminating relevant information and content on social media.

"What the Foundation does includes; Security awareness training, Supporting online victims, Recovering from pornography addiction and Managing digital footprints.

....The purpose of today's MoU was to establish a framework for collaboration between the Foundation and EOCO in conducting joint online safety awareness campaigns aimed at target audiences in Ghana.

The collaboration also seeks to leverage the strengths and expertise of both institutions to enhance online safety and reduce cybercrime in Ghana," Gabriel Ofori Appiah pointed out.

