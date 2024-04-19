Kumasi: Works and Housing Ministry hands over 26 housing units to GIS

Minister of Works and Housing, Hon Kwadwo Oppong Nkrumah, has disclosed the completion of 70 housing units at the J.A. Kuffour Housing project in Oyoko Akrofrom, located in the Atwima Nwabiagya North District of Ashanti.

According to the Minister, the remaining 30 housing units are at various stages of completion and will soon be finalized and handed over to interested parties.

Moreover, 26 out of the completed housing units have been officially commissioned, with the Ghana Immigration Service acquiring them for its officers.

Addressing attendees at a brief handing-over ceremony on Friday, April 19, 2024, Hon Kwadwo Oppong Nkrumah reiterated the government’s dedication to providing affordable housing, particularly for public servants.

He affirmed that the government would explore both local and international funding to tackle the housing challenges facing the nation.

Additionally, he disclosed that the government, through the State Housing Company (SHC), had initiated the systematic provision of housing units across various regions.

Highlighting the SHC's accomplishments, he mentioned the construction of eight housing estates nationwide, which have offered hundreds of homes to Ghanaians since 2017.

Furthermore, he assured that the government would finalize the affordable housing projects initiated during the Kufuor administration in Tamale and Koforidua.