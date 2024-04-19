Henry Osei Akoto, a former National Organiser aspirant of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) has criticised the Akufo-Addo government over the recurring power outages plaguing the country.

Akoto voiced his concerns during a protest in Kumasi, the Ashanti Regional capital, where residents and members of the NDC demonstrated against the persistent power cuts.

Addressing journalists during the protest, Akoto lamented the detrimental impact of the erratic power supply on businesses and called for urgent measures to restore stable electricity.

“All we are asking Nana Akufo-Addo is to give us power, that’s all. Apart from that there is nothing he can do for us.

“He should give us power so we can go back to our businesses.

“What we are telling Nana Akufo-Addo, the ECG, GRIDCo and all the independent power producers is that we need power.

“Businesses are collapsing. We need power,” he expressed his frustration.