ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

There’s nothing you can do for us; just give us electricity to save our collapsing businesses — Henry Osei Akoto to Akufo-Addo

Headlines Theres nothing you can do for us; just give us electricity to save our collapsing businesses —Henry Osei Akoto to Akufo-Addo
1 HOUR AGO LISTEN

Henry Osei Akoto, a former National Organiser aspirant of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) has criticised the Akufo-Addo government over the recurring power outages plaguing the country.

Akoto voiced his concerns during a protest in Kumasi, the Ashanti Regional capital, where residents and members of the NDC demonstrated against the persistent power cuts.

Addressing journalists during the protest, Akoto lamented the detrimental impact of the erratic power supply on businesses and called for urgent measures to restore stable electricity.

“All we are asking Nana Akufo-Addo is to give us power, that’s all. Apart from that there is nothing he can do for us.

“He should give us power so we can go back to our businesses.

“What we are telling Nana Akufo-Addo, the ECG, GRIDCo and all the independent power producers is that we need power.

“Businesses are collapsing. We need power,” he expressed his frustration.

Gideon Afful Amoako
Gideon Afful Amoako

News ReporterPage: GideonAffulAmoako

Top Stories

1 hour ago

Theres nothing you can do for us; just give us electricity to save our collapsing businesses —Henry Osei Akoto to Akufo-Addo There’s nothing you can do for us; just give us electricity to save our collapsi...

1 hour ago

Sulemana Braimah, Executive Director of the Media Foundation for West Africa Ghanaian media failing in watchdog duties — Sulemana Braimah

1 hour ago

John Mahama left and Dr. Bawumia On any scale, Mahama can't match Bawumia — NPP Youth Organiser

1 hour ago

Isaac Owusu-Bempah, the founder of Glorious Word Power Ministries International GWPMI Never tag me as an NPP pastor; I'm 'pained' the 'Akyem Mafia' are still in charg...

1 hour ago

Your refusal to dedicate a project to Atta Mills means you never loved him —Koku Anyidoho blasts Mahama Your refusal to dedicate a project to Atta Mills means you never loved him — Kok...

1 hour ago

Founder and leader of the Movement for Change, John Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen 2024 elections: I'm competent, not just a dreamer; vote for me — Alan

1 hour ago

Percival Kofi Akpaloo, the founder and leader of the Liberal Party of Ghana LPG 2024 elections: Forget NPP, NDC; I've the Holy Spirit backing me and nothing wil...

1 hour ago

George Opare Addo, NDC National Youth Organizer 2024 elections: We've no trust in judiciary; we'll ensure ballots are well secur...

1 hour ago

Allotey Jacobs Performance tracker: Fire MCEs, DCEs who document Mahama's projects; they're not...

2 hours ago

Train crash: Railway ministry shares footage of incident Train crash: Railway ministry shares footage of incident

Just in....
body-container-line