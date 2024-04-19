The struggle for next NDC leader will make a one-term Mahama gov't lose focus if he wins 2024 polls - Afenyo-Markin

Majority Leader Alexander Afenyo-Markin has warned that voting for former President John Mahama in the upcoming December 7 polls would be detrimental to Ghana's progress.

Speaking to journalists on Friday, April 19, 2024, Afenyo-Markin criticized Mahama and the NDC, asserting that they lack fresh ideas to benefit Ghanaians.

"We have the NDC candidate who has previously served as vice president and president. He’s had a significant tenure in both roles," Afenyo-Markin pointed out. "We are well aware of his track record. It's the same individual with the same team returning to promise solutions, but their track record speaks volumes."

Expressing concern about a potential lack of urgency in governance under a Mahama-led government, Afenyo-Markin speculated that "he has only one term" if elected, suggesting that internal party conflicts over leadership succession could ensue from day one.

"Ghanaians need a stable government with focus," Afenyo-Markin emphasized, asserting that Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, the flagbearer of the governing New Patriotic Party, "offers a better future than John Mahama."

Afenyo-Markin also criticized Mr. Mahama's running mate, Prof. Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang, for her alleged lack of contributions to her home region, Central, indicating that she may not attract votes from the region.