Tema-Mpakadan railway project a perversion of the original viable concept designed by NDC — Sammy Gyamfi

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) has criticised the Akufo-Addo government for distorting the original concept behind the Tema-Mpakadan railway project.

According to the NDC's National Communications Officer, Sammy Gyamfi, the erstwhile Mahama government envisioned the railway as part of a multi-modal transport network to improve cargo transportation between Tema Port and Northern Ghana.

In a post on X on Friday, April 19, the NDC spokesperson argued that the original plan secured funding for an 84km line from Tema to Akosombo port to facilitate cargo transport via Lake Volta to Northern regions and landlocked countries.

However, he said the current government has failed to develop the lake transportation aspect, extending the line by only 13km to inland Mpakadan with no port facilities.

"As things stand now, the Tema-Mpakadan railway line can only transport passengers from Tema through Afienya, North Tongu, Lower Manya Krobo to Mpakadan. As exciting as that may sound relative to the easing of traffic on the Afienya stretch, the project is not viable without the lake transportation of cargos from the Tema port to the northern part of Ghana and vice versa," Sammy Gyamfi said.

He added that "without the lake transportation leg of the original project concept, the viability of the project will be defeated thereby delaying the repayment of the loan for the project."

The NDC has vowed that a future Mahama administration will revisit the original multi-modal concept to make the railway line viable and ensure timely loan repayment.

This comes after the newly procured trains from Poland installed on the railway line got involved in an accident on Thursday, April 18, after it reportedly rammed into an abandoned vehicle on the tracks.