Train crash: Elsewhere, everyone involved in the test will either be fired or resign — Kwakye Ofosu

Felix Kwakye Ofosu, a leading communications team member of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), has opined on the recent accident involving Ghana’s newly procured trains from Poland.

He argued that officials who failed to do their due diligence in carrying out safety checks on the trains should either be sacked or resign themselves.

In a post via X on Friday, April 19, the former deputy minister criticised the officials for trying to deflect attention from the real incident.

“Rather than exhibit intelligence and efficiency in the discharge of their duties,elements within this government believe they should resort to rabble-rousing to deflect attention from their shortcomings leading to yesterday's rail accident.

“Who in his right senses fails to carry out safety checks before and during the maiden test of a new train?” he quizzed.

He continued: “Elsewhere,everyone involved in the test will either be fired or resign for such a failure.”

Meanwhile, in a press release on Thursday, April 18, the Railway Development Ministry said the Diesel Multiple Unit (DMU) 001 "encountered a stationary vehicle stationed right across the rail track" around kilometre 76 during the test run.

"Despite the immediate application of the emergency braking system, the train was unable to come to a complete stop before colliding with the vehicle," the statement noted.

The unmanned vehicle was found parked in an unauthorised area not designated as a level crossing around 12:1 pm, it added.

The ministry, together with its agencies and the Polish manufacturer Pesa, were conducting a Site Acceptance Test of the new DMU when the accident occurred.

Investigations have been launched to determine the full circumstances surrounding how the vehicle ended up on the tracks during the test run.

Authorities promised to ensure continued safe railway operations and urged adherence to safety protocols near lines.

Hours later, the police reported that it had in its custody, the driver of the abandoned truck that allegedly caused the accident.