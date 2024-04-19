‘Newly installed train collided with unmanned vehicle stationed across the rail track’ — Railway Ministry

Ghana's latest train imported from Poland has been involved in an accident during its first trial operations on the Tema-Mpakadan railway line, confirmed the Railway Ministry.

In a press release on Thursday, April 18, the ministry said the Diesel Multiple Unit (DMU) 001 "encountered a stationary vehicle stationed right across the rail track" around kilometre 76 during the test run.

"Despite the immediate application of the emergency braking system, the train was unable to come to a complete stop before colliding with the vehicle," the statement noted.

The unmanned vehicle was found parked in an unauthorised area not designated as a level crossing around 12:1 pm, it added.

The ministry, together with its agencies and the Polish manufacturer Pesa, were conducting a Site Acceptance Test of the new DMU when the accident occurred.

Investigations have been launched to determine the full circumstances surrounding how the vehicle ended up on the tracks during the test run.

Authorities promised to ensure continued safe railway operations and urged adherence to safety protocols near lines.