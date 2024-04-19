ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

‘Newly installed train collided with unmanned vehicle stationed across the rail track’ — Railway Ministry

Headlines Newly installed train collided with unmanned vehicle stationed across the rail track — Railway Ministry
1 HOUR AGO LISTEN

Ghana's latest train imported from Poland has been involved in an accident during its first trial operations on the Tema-Mpakadan railway line, confirmed the Railway Ministry.

In a press release on Thursday, April 18, the ministry said the Diesel Multiple Unit (DMU) 001 "encountered a stationary vehicle stationed right across the rail track" around kilometre 76 during the test run.

"Despite the immediate application of the emergency braking system, the train was unable to come to a complete stop before colliding with the vehicle," the statement noted.

The unmanned vehicle was found parked in an unauthorised area not designated as a level crossing around 12:1 pm, it added.

The ministry, together with its agencies and the Polish manufacturer Pesa, were conducting a Site Acceptance Test of the new DMU when the accident occurred.

Investigations have been launched to determine the full circumstances surrounding how the vehicle ended up on the tracks during the test run.

Authorities promised to ensure continued safe railway operations and urged adherence to safety protocols near lines.

418202480706-qulxoca443-img2842.jpeg

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

News ReporterPage: IsaacDonkorDistinguished

Top Stories

1 hour ago

Former Kotoko Player George Asare elected SRC President at PUG Law Faculty Former Kotoko Player George Asare elected SRC President at PUG Law Faculty

1 hour ago

Professor Charles Ofori Marfo 2024 elections: Consider ‘dumsor’ when casting your votes; NPP deserves less — P...

1 hour ago

Professor Charles Ofori Marfo, former President of the University Teachers Association of Ghana UTAG You have no grounds to call Mahama incompetent; you’ve failed — Prof. Marfo blas...

1 hour ago

New Patriotic Party NPP flagbearer, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia 2024 elections: NPP creates better policies for people like us; we’ll vote for B...

1 hour ago

A gas pipeline facility Don’t exchange your life for wealth; a sparkle of fire can be your end — Gender ...

1 hour ago

Ghanas newly installed Poland train reportedly involved in accident while on a test drive Ghana’s newly installed Poland train reportedly involved in accident while on a ...

1 hour ago

Chieftaincy disputes: Government imposes 4pm to 7am curfew on Sampa township Chieftaincy disputes: Government imposes 4pm to 7am curfew on Sampa township

1 hour ago

Franklin Cudjoe Franklin Cudjoe fumes at unaccountable wasteful executive living large at the ex...

1 hour ago

Mike Oquaye Jnr helping a constituent wash I'll 'stoop too low' for votes; I'm never moved by your propaganda — Oquaye Jnr ...

1 hour ago

Kumasi Thermal Plant commissioning: I pray God opens the eyes of leaders who don't appreciate my efforts —Akufo-Addo jabs critics Kumasi Thermal Plant commissioning: I pray God opens the eyes of leaders who don...

Just in....
body-container-line