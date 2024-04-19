Court remands 36-year-old trader for stealing employer's Gh₵ 3,200

The Ashaiman District Court has remanded into police custody a 36-year-old trader, Patience Kofi, for stealing Gh₵ 3,200.00 belonging to her employer.

The Court presided over by Mr. Derick Pardden Eshun, remanded him to reappear on April 22, 2024, for sentencing after pleading guilty to two counts of unlawful entry and stealing.

Inspector Henry Tetteh Nartey, prosecuting the case, said the complainant, Madam Vida Tetteh, is a cook and lives at Kakasunanka number two.

He added that the accused person, who was residing at Somanya, started assisting her at her canteen located at the Ashaiman roundabout.

He stated that on January 11, 2024, at about 0800 hours, she stole the complainant's house keys and went to her house at Kakasunanka number two, where she entered her room and made away with cash in the sum of Gh₵ 3,200.00.

The prosecutor added that the following day, Madam Tetteh was about to wash her clothes when she detected that her money had been stolen, adding that upon enquiring from neighbours, she was informed by her landlord that her employee was seen entering the room, but they did not question her because she was using the key.

The court further heard that she was subsequently arrested, and an investigation caution statement was obtained from her in which she confessed that she stole the money.

She was, therefore, charged and put before the court after an investigation.

GNA