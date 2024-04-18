ModernGhana logo
Starlink to cease connection in Ghana, other “unavailable” countries on April 30

Starlink subscribers in Ghana will lose internet access next month as the satellite provider suspends service until it obtains necessary regulatory approval.

In an email to users sighted by ModernGhana News, Starlink said that continuing to operate in Ghana would violate its terms of service.

The company noted that as of April 30, "you will be unable to connect to the internet except to access your Starlink account where you can make updates to your account."

Starlink aims to "provide reliable high-speed, low-latency internet to people all around the world," according to the email.

However, it explained that "availability of our Mobile Service Plans is contingent upon various factors, including regulatory approvals."

The email makes it clear that using Starlink devices in areas not designated as "Available" on the company's coverage map, such as Ghana currently, goes against its terms.

Without the required license from Ghanaian authorities, Starlink will suspend operations next month.

Subscribers in Ghana now face an internet blackout until Starlink can obtain clearance to legally operate.

The company says it is working "as quickly as possible" to resolve the licensing issue and restore service for affected users.

Meanwhile, Ursula Owusu Ekuful, Ghana’s Minister of Communications and Digitalization assured during last month’s internet outages that conversations are underway to get Starlink legalized in the country.

Prior to that, the National Communications Authority had warned last year that the satellite’s operations in Ghana are illegal as it has yet to be granted a license.

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

