It’s an abuse of power to arrest ECG officials for performing legitimate duties — Nyantakyi condemns Ashanti Regional Minister

The General Secretary of the Public Utilities Workers Union (PUWU), Michael Nyantakyi, has condemned the arrest of the Regional Manager of the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) by the Ashanti Regional Minister, Simon Osei Mensah.

The incident unfolded when a team purportedly from ECG journeyed from Accra to Kumasi to commence a revenue mobilisation operation, disconnecting certain institutions owing the company.

Among them was the Kumasi Technical University (KTU), which owed the power distributor GH₵1.2 million.

Following the disconnection, the regional manager of ECG was apprehended for allegedly defying the directive of the Ashanti Regional Minister to restore power to the school.

In an interview on the Oyerepa Breakfast show, Mr. Nyantakyi condemned the arrest, describing it as an attempt to obstruct ECG from fulfilling its mandated duties.

“This is just an abuse of power, especially when the person is performing legitimate duties,” he emphasised.

Nyantakyi clarified that the Ashanti Regional Minister had demanded the reconnection of the school's power, citing public unrest and anxiety caused by the disconnection.

“The team was part of the revenue mobilisation team sent from the National level, not even from ECG, but directly from the Energy Ministry, so ECG has no control over the team,” he clarified.

He revealed that the regional manager was compelled to write a statement and subsequently granted bail, which he described an unjust exercise of power by the Ashanti regional minister.

“He was made to write a statement for a crime not committed and granted bail, which means he has been arrested and granted bail,” he added.

Gideon Afful Amoako
Gideon Afful Amoako

News ReporterPage: GideonAffulAmoako

