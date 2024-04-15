ModernGhana logo
B/R: Mother, son survive terrible road crash at Dormaa-Ahenkro

Mother, son survive terrible road crash at Dormaa-Ahenkro
1 HOUR AGO LISTEN

A mother and son narrowly escaped death, when a 207 Benz bus crashed into a motorbike and somersaulted at Dormaa-Ahenkro in the Bono region over the weekend.

They were on board the Benz bus loaded with plantain, and traveling from Dormaa-Ahenkro to Sunyani, when the accident occurred around 2330 hours on Saturday, April 13, 2024, close to the Dormaa District Police headquarters.

Fortunately, both mother, son, the driver, and motor rider sustained various degrees of injuries and had since been responding to treatment at the Dormaa Presbyterian Hospital.

An eyewitness told the Ghana News Agency (GNA) at Dormaa-Ahenkro that the driver attempted to overtake the motorbike but, in the process, lost control and crashed into the motorbike.

The bus again ran into an electric pole pulling it down, however, some bystanders managed to rescue and sent the victims to the Hospital.

GNA

