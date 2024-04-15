A lecturer with the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST), Prof Aboagye Dacosta has said it is about time Ghanaians reward individuals for their loyalty and commitment to governance.

During the Ejisu by-election held on Saturday, April 13, Kwabena Boateng clinched the New Patriotic Party's (NPP) Parliamentary Candidacy for the Ejisu Constituency, securing 394 votes in the party's elections.

Outperforming his closest rival, Helena Mensah, garnered 302 votes, whereas Yaa Akyemaa Aboagye trailed with 229 votes.

Former GFA President, Kwesi Nyantakyi, who was hospitalised on election day, received 35 votes.

Other contenders, including Dr Evans Duah, Portia Acheampong Abronye, Klinsman Karikari Mensah, Aaron Prince Duah, and Jacqueline Abena Pokua Amoah-Boaitey, received varying votes.

Allegations of vote buying, double voting, and attempts to take screenshots of cast ballots marred the electoral process.

Concerns over the influence of money in elections prompted reactions from stakeholders, including Prof. Aboagye Dacosta.

Prof. Dacosta, speaking on the Oyerepa Breakfast Time show, expressed satisfaction with Boateng's victory, emphasising the need to prioritise commitment and loyalty over monetary favours in politics.

According to him, Boateng's win shows a departure from the traditional pattern of vote buying in elections.

“We ought to reward loyalty and commitment, and it seems to me, that is what has been done. This makes me happy because our governance and politics has become so monetary - money has become the priority.

“Interestingly, I learnt the one who paid less or spent less money was the one who won. This is good. That’s exactly what we’re looking for. It’s about time the people will begin to reward individuals with competence so we vote for them.

“This is because, mostly after voting for an individual, they're nowhere to be found in their constituencies to work. It’s about time to analyse our electoral processes and reward commitment and loyalty and not the highest bidder,” he expressed.

