Underage marriage: Traditional authorities angry over continuous detention of bride, threatens spiritual wrath

The Gborbu Wulomo’s Office has issued a grave warning, threatening divine consequences for those impeding the release of Naa Okromo, the 16-year-old girl betrothed to the Gborbu Wulomo for ceremonial purposes ahead of the Homowo festivities.

Despite promises from Child Rights International that Naa Okromo would be reunited with her family on Friday, April 12, 2024, through the Department of Social Welfare, she is yet to be seen in the community.

Tsetse Nii Bortey Kofi Frankwa II, the Nungua Mankralo, expressed concern over the matter during an interview with Citi News.

“Holding on to her and having her under custody, for us, beats our minds with what is being done. Any other thing that will happen that is going to cause some level of issues for the Homowo Festival spiritually, we will put it on whoever is causing it.

“We will inform our ancestors, and we will inform the deities that it is not us but these individuals who have forced us not to perform this particular rite.”

-citinewsroom

