Former NPP MP to contest Ejisu by-election as independent candidate

The former New Patriotic Party (NPP) Member of Parliament for Ejisu constituency, Kwabena Owusu Aduomi, has decided to contest the upcoming by-election as an independent candidate.

His decision stems from what he perceives as the reluctance of the National Leadership of the NPP to address crucial concerns regarding the existing delegates album, which he believes undermines party integrity and fairness.

In a statement issued by his campaign aide, Nana Osei Bonsu, on Friday, April 12, 2024, it was revealed that Mr Owusu Aduomi’s decision was largely influenced by the irregularities observed during the Ejisu polling station executive elections.

These irregularities, including the alleged arbitrary selection of individuals by the late MP of Ejisu, John Kumah, and the Regional Executives of the NPP, were deemed unacceptable in a democratic society.

“The genesis of this decision traces back to the tumultuous Ejisu polling station executive elections, marred by irregularities that would have been deemed unacceptable in any democratic society.

“Rather than adhering to the democratic process, the late MP of Ejisu, with the assistance of the Regional Executives of the NPP, arbitrarily handpicked individuals to fill key positions—a blatant disregard for the party’s constitution and its fundamental principles.

“Such actions have rightfully stirred vehement protests from conscientious party members and stakeholders across the nation. The issue has even found its way into the courts for adjudication, underscoring the gravity of the situation and the need for redress.

“Hon. Owusu-Aduomi’s decision to contest the by-election as an independent candidate underscores his unwavering commitment to upholding democratic values and ensuring transparency and accountability within the party. By refusing to participate in an ostensibly flawed process, he sends a clear message that integrity and fairness must prevail, even at the expense of personal political aspirations.”

