This You Must Know that; Africa needs to regain its Sovereignty: A Readers Comment

12.04.2024 LISTEN

I love this *Diaspora Lens* articles especially about this present one Africa needs to regain it's Sovereignty.

It is well presented like other articles on this Lens.

There's one truth which we all have to know and accept, if really we care for Africa's success.

For Africans to gain their strength to stand or to redeem it's loses, Africa has just one thing to do and that is.....

To throw those Slave masters religions;, Christianity and Islam out of Africa.

If these two religions are still being carried on the heads of Africans, then I will truly say with a loud voice that... *Africans and the Continent of Africa are just joking of gaining their Sovereignty*

Foriegn Religions, especially Islam and Christianity, brought in to Africa came to Brainwashed Africans not to depend on the Brains Odomankoma Onyankopong Otwerampong Totrobonsu Ayeboafo Katawire Kwame gave to them to continue his Creations and inventions.

We Africans has been brainwashed to the extent that we see the Creator as the one who has to do everything for us if we pray five times a day or go to Church seven days a week.

What we have forgotten is, the real Creator of the first humanbeings and the Universe is a Black person in the Spirit.

Who created the first humanbeings in his own image on the Continent of Africa.

Instead of us to seek this true Creator of the first humanbeings and the Universe, who is our God, we are following other people's religions and their Gods.If their Gods are the Creator, why is it that are all humanbeings on this earth have African DNA in their body system and why should all humans hav African Decendantship?

Let us seek our true God, for every nation has it's own God, says Micah 4:5.

,,lets pause here and read the quoted scripture"

The Mountain

4 In the last days the mountain of the Lord’s temple will be established as the highest of the mountains; it will be exalted above the hills, and peoples will stream to it. 2 Many nations will come and say, “Come, let us go up to the mountain of the Lord, to the temple of the God of Jacob.

He will teach us his ways, so that we may walk in his paths.”The law will go out from Zion, the word of the Lord from Jerusalem.

3 He will judge between many peoples and will settle disputes for strong nations far and wide. They will beat their swords into plowshares and their spears into pruning hooks. Nation will not take up sword against nation, nor will they train for war anymore.

4 Everyone will sit under their own vine and under their own fig tree, and no one will make them afraid, for the Lord Almighty has spoken. 5 All the nations may walk in the name of their gods, but we will walk in the name of the Lord our God for ever and ever.

,,all nations may walk in the name of their gods but we will walk in the name of our God forever "

But the truth is in the first three verses which declares every nation will flock to the one true God. And if every nation came out of Africa, it is only truth established they would return to seek Him at its source.

Now the question is; what is the name of that Afrcan God whom all the nations now seek?

The commentors scripture says the God of Jacob.

Here is a map of Ghana before the 1885 Berlin Conference. Clearly mapped there is Kingdom of Juda.

So if all nations are birthed out of Africa and the scripture you quoted states that all would return to the mountain top to seek the God of Jacob which is African, the question we must ask is what the name of the God is.

,,The name of the God is revealed in human DNA as new findings are revealing"

What we hold of this is up to us. But we understand our DNA is sequences in numbers:

ATGC is being held by sulfuric bridges. They have a repeating pattern & found at 10, 5, 6, & 5 again. 10, 5, 6, 5, are the numbers corresponding to letters of God in Hebrew. Look up the Hebrew alpha bet (ALPHA BETA - first two letters of Hebrew alpha-bet, and several other languages, like Greek, English, Roman ) is YHVH -,, whereas V is in African languages W.

So we YHWH which if translated to english would give us YeHoWaH. Same is found of the name of the son known as Jesus to the west but is YesHuWaH who descended from Juda. Again we see the sequence: YHWH in YesHuWaH.

The name was first revealed to Moses to teach it to the generations who are to ensure the nations learn of Him.

What is the structure of a DNA?

DNA is made of two linked strands that wind around each other to resemble a twisted ladder — a shape known as a double helix. Each strand has a backbone made of alternating sugar (deoxyribose) and phosphate groups.

Does the above not sound like the Jacob ladder? A Place which is the portal where heaven has its direct Gate? Ghana is not called the gateway for no reason.

The Readers Comment Continues:

Cast your eyes and look around, all those nations worshipping and serving their Gods in their respective religions are prospering.

Arabs has their God Allah, and they are doing well.

,,Isreal has their God Jehovah, and they are doing well"

Lets pause here for a moment;

(Who is Israel?

Isreal is the 12 sons of Jacob. Who became the 12 tribes. In Josephs son Ephraim, the fullness of the Gentile nations is to be fulfilled. It is said that they served other gods created by the creator. But when the time comes, the creator who is the God of Jacob shall be revealed and all, all shall stream to Him).

Readers Comment Continues:

Europeans (Whites) has their God Jesus Christ, and they are doing well. Asains has their God Buddha, and they are doing well. India has it's numerous Gods and they are doing well.

*What has Africa?*

May I answer?

Africa must truly give up the white Jesus and seek her black YesHuWaH and He shall lead her to find the one true God YeHoWaH. El-Ohiym the Creator of the universe and every other that exalts itself as gods.

Wake up to the truth, my people says reader;

@Ayeboafo

This is the Diaspora Lens

By Ghana Diaspora Youth Movement

[email protected]

+4915210246793